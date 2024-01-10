Suventure And Piano Software Forge Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Digital Transformation In India's Technology And Analytics Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 5 January 2024 - Suventure, a leading player in the Indian technology and analytics services space, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Piano Software, a leading global digital experience platform. This partnership signifies a crucial advancement in overcoming the hurdles Indian enterprises face in obtaining cutting-edge technology, thereby facilitating their digital transformation through the implementation of Piano's advanced Activation and Analytics product suites. This collaboration is set to bolster various sectors in India, including media, retail, airlines, travel and tourism, and BFSI.



The Indian market has historically been met with the challenge of being underserved by sophisticated technology, including long onboarding periods, slow response times, lack of technical guidance, and insufficient day-to-day cooperation. Suventure's partnership with Piano is set to transform this landscape. Suventureï¿1⁄2s deep understanding of the local context and culture, extensive experience in the news media and analytics space, and a proven track record with clients in the retail and BFSI sectors ensure that Indian clients will now receive personalized attention, comprehensive support, and a smoother onboarding process. Suventure is uniquely poised to eliminate the barriers that have hindered the seamless implementation of Piano's solutions in the Indian market.



"Our collaboration with Piano underscores our dedication to advancing digital monetization and transformation within India's media and commerce sectors through purpose-built software aimed at fostering growth. Leveraging our substantial expertise in High Tech and Digital Services, a diverse portfolio of managed services customers, established procedures and workflows, and the integration of cutting-edge tools such as Piano Software, our goal is to expedite the digital transformation initiatives of prominent enterprises,ï¿1⁄2 said Dipankar Gupta, Co-founder of Suventure,



As an authorized partner of Piano, Suventure extends a host of resources and advantages for businesses in India, including:



?Local Licensing: Suventure will streamline the process of acquiring Piano Software licenses for Indian companies, simplifying financial transactions and offering a more adaptable and customized approach to solutions tailored for the Indian market.



?Local Implementation Services: Suventure's proficient team of local experts in India will ensure the seamless integration of Piano's advanced digital monetization and analytics tools and solutions into the operational workflows of these organizations.



?Local India-Based Support: With dedicated support teams located in India, companies will enjoy localized assistance available 24/7, ensuring operational smoothness and swift issue resolution.



"India is a dynamic region that has experienced continual growth in recent years. We are excited to support the needs of companies looking to deepen their audience reach, conversion, and engagement, as well as their business analytics and insights. We see an opportunity to bolster local business growth by partnering with Suventure, who have localized expertise, support, tech, and digital services experience,ï¿1⁄2 said Bas Nawijn, CRO at Piano.





About Suventure :



Suventure is a prominent technology and digital solutions provider, renowned for delivering innovative strategies, services, and cutting-edge technology solutions to global organizations. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer-centric solutions, Suventure has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses across diverse industries for over a decade, since its establishment in 2012.

For more information, please visit suventure



About Piano Software:



Pianoï¿1⁄2s Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics, and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement, and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies by World Economic Forum, Inc., Deloitte, American City Business Journals, and more.

For more information, visit piano.



