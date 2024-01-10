Azerbaijani Public Figures Slam Icky Acts Towards Khurshidbanu Natavan's Statue In France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. A statement has
been issued on behalf of the Azerbaijani public regarding the
disrespectful attitude towards the monument of Khurshidbanu Natavan
in France, Trend reports.
The statement said that Azerbaijan's literary, cultural,
artistic, and scientific figures, as well as representatives of
civil society, find the disrespectful treatment shown by the orders
of the Élysée Palace towards the statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan in
the French Évian-les-Bains town unacceptable, viewing it as an
insult to Azerbaijani culture.
"Khurshidbanu Natavan is known throughout the East and the
Islamic world as an outstanding poetess, artist, educator, and
philanthropist, a champion of freedom and women's rights. Her works
have been declared a national heritage in Azerbaijan," the
statement noted. "Natavan, whom the distinguished French writer
Alexandre Dumas also wrote about in his works, celebrated the
friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and France."
"The shameful incident in Évian-les-Bains clearly demonstrates
the extent of Azerbaijanophobia, Turkophobia, and Islamophobia by
the French authorities. We strongly condemn the transformation of
literature, art, and culture into tools of dirty political games,"
the statement authors mentioned. "Natavan is the
great-granddaughter of Panahali Khan, the founder of Shusha city.
Her entire life and activities are closely connected to her native
Shusha. She consistently worked on the improvement of the city and
the development of its socio-cultural environment, gaining fame for
her humanism, nobility, and compassion."
"A bust of Natavan used to be installed in Shusha. Like the
busts of other great figures of Azerbaijani culture, such as Uzeyir
Hajibayli, Bulbul, it was shot by Armenians in 1992 and put up for
sale abroad as raw material. Today, all three busts are in Shusha –
on their native land," the authors reminded. "President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev restored this national heritage and
historical justice. The monument to Natavan, destroyed by Armenians
in Aghdam, was also renovated. Today, the Natavan bust in Shusha
and the restored monument in Aghdam represent the triumph of the
historical victory of the Azerbaijani people."
Their destruction, the plundering of national heritage, occurred
throughout the entire period of Armenian occupation in the eyes of
France as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is now archived
in history. Khankendi, founded by Natavan's great-grandfather, was
also liberated from occupation," the authors pointed out. "As it
appears today, the image of Natavan takes on new shades,
symbolizing the triumph in Shusha and Khankendi. Therefore, the
current reprehensible actions in France against the monument to
Natavan do not seem accidental."
The authors also called on the French authorities to put an end
to the inappropriate situation regarding the Natavan monument and
restore the inscription 'Azerbaijani Garden' that was removed from
the plaque installed in this park.
"Instead of these actions against the monument to the prominent
figure of Azerbaijani artistic thought and culture and the
expulsion of Azerbaijani diplomats and journalists from the Élysée
Palace, it would be more appropriate to investigate the attack on
the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Paris and punish those responsible.
This is the expectation and demand of the entire Azerbaijani
public," the statement concluded.
The statement was signed by:
Anar – People's Writer, Chairman of the Union of Writers of
Azerbaijan;
Farhad Khalilov – People's Artist, Chairman of the Union of
Artists of Azerbaijan;
Rashad Majid – Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan;
Rasim Balayev – Chairman of the Union of Cinematographers of
Azerbaijan;
Chingiz Abdullayev – People's Writer;
Sabir Rustamkhanli – People's Poet;
Nariman Hasanzade – People's Poet;
Ramiz Rovshan – People's Poet;
Movlud Suleymanli – People's Writer.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN10012024000187011040ID1107704570
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.