Azerbaijani Minister Talks To EBRD's First Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9 Minister of Economy
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov held an online
meeting with First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group
at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Jurgen Rigterink, the Ministry of Economy told Trend .
The meeting focused on projects implemented in Azerbaijan with
the Bank's support, prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan
Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, possibilities of expansion of joint
activities of the parties in the field of renewable energy sources,
and improvement of the information technology ecosystem.
The Minister of Economy highlighted that Azerbaijan prioritizes
the growth of relations with the Bank as well as the use of best
practices and innovative technologies in cooperative projects with
the EBRD. He emphasized the necessity of addressing with the EBRD
important projects in the sphere of energy, particularly renewable
and alternative energy, the Data Center "Government Cloud"
(G-Cloud) project, and other sectors.
Jurgen Rigterink noted that the portfolio of cooperation covers
important issues and globally significant initiatives by Azerbaijan
to develop the partnership. The EBRD First Vice President
emphasized the significance of the fact that Azerbaijan has been
chosen to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year and
expressed the Bank's willingness to support Azerbaijan in this
regard.
