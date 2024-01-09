Azerbaijani Minister Talks To EBRD's First Vice President (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9 Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov held an online meeting with First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jurgen Rigterink, the Ministry of Economy told Trend .

The meeting focused on projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the Bank's support, prospects of cooperation with Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, possibilities of expansion of joint activities of the parties in the field of renewable energy sources, and improvement of the information technology ecosystem.

The Minister of Economy highlighted that Azerbaijan prioritizes the growth of relations with the Bank as well as the use of best practices and innovative technologies in cooperative projects with the EBRD. He emphasized the necessity of addressing with the EBRD important projects in the sphere of energy, particularly renewable and alternative energy, the Data Center "Government Cloud" (G-Cloud) project, and other sectors.

Jurgen Rigterink noted that the portfolio of cooperation covers important issues and globally significant initiatives by Azerbaijan to develop the partnership. The EBRD First Vice President emphasized the significance of the fact that Azerbaijan has been chosen to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year and expressed the Bank's willingness to support Azerbaijan in this regard.

