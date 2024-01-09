Adaptive Computing Launches End-To-End Generative AI Training Offering For Smbs Or Enterprises Of Any Size

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Arthur Allen, CEO of Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc. announces the launch of its adaptive offering to deliver Generative AI capabilities to SMBs and large enterprises. This offering is an end-to-end AI/ML development platform that includes powerful management software accessed via a web browser, over 120 HPC and AI/ML application packages and tools, and simplified GPU infrastructure deployment for an all-inclusive monthly price that is vastly more cost-effective than other Generative AI delivery options currently available in the market.This service is ideal for small to medium-sized companies because of its simplicity and attractive price point, but can accommodate enterprises of any size. It will be a valuable tool for small businesses in many ways, helping to streamline operations, improve customer interactions, and enhance decision-making.“Our offering is unique and compelling because we cover everything from the end-user experience all the way through on-premises to cloud infrastructure at a low monthly cost”, says Art Allen, Adaptive Computing's CEO.“There are other platforms out there from the Cloud Service Providers, GPU manufacturers, and System Integrators, however, none of them have the full end-to end capabilities that adaptive service offers. All are missing pieces here and there, require integration with third-party tools, or do not have multi-cloud functionality.”Adaptive Computing has a long-standing history in the High-Performance Computing industry with its patented Moab intelligence engine for HPC workload management and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center solution. Both are included in the adaptive software management stack for dynamic scheduling, and pre-configured multi-cloud access via a web browser from any location or device.adaptive includes the Extreme-scale Scientific Software Stack (E4S): a curated, Spack based collection of HPC and AI/ML packages including over 120+ open-source software applications and optimization tools, assembled under a U.S. Department of Energy grant. Adaptive has partnered with the DOE E4S grant award winner ParaTools to create CSP images for AWS, OCI, GCP, and Azure that launch E4S directly on each Cloud Service Provider from the adaptive GUI.Customers have several choices for infrastructure deployment which include hosting in Adaptive Computing's on-premises data center, hosting in the customer's data center, or hosting in any Cloud Service Provider. This platform works seamlessly from on-premises for a hybrid cloud deployment or as a cloud-native solution.The deep HPC knowledge of Adaptive Computing's engineering team, coupled with HPC/AI/ML scientists and System Integrators that partner with Adaptive, equips customers with the expertise and guidance their organizations may require when implementing an AI/ML initiative.adaptive fully supports High-Performance Computing (HPCaaS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), GPUs, IoT, Big Data Analytics, Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS), Application Portability for Disaster Recovery, Cloud Migration, and Accelerated Enterprise Computing. The platform accommodates massive data sets and any customer requirements for infrastructure including fast interconnects and GPU optimization within each Cloud Service Provider.Customers are protected from soaring cloud charges and can be assured that they are not overpaying for infrastructure. The cost of the full all-inclusive service including infrastructure is $30,000 per month total for unlimited users as compared to over 10 times that amount for Tier 1 options. To see if adaptive is right for your company, read the Questions & Answers , put in a quote or evaluation request at adaptivecomputing , or email the CEO of Adaptive Computing directly at ....Read the datasheetAbout Adaptive ComputingAdaptive Computing is a global software company headquartered in Naples, Florida, USA, and has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-Performance Computing industry for over two decades with hundreds of deployments on the world's largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries such as High-Tech Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Defense, Universities and Research Labs, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Financial Services, and Data Analytics. Some of the world's largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive's Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.

