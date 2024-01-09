Introducing Odorless Shirataki For Healthy New Year Resolutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susan BucherSOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As many are making New Year resolutions for a healthier lifestyle, GoSkinny Noodles, provider of low-calorie and low-carb noodle alternatives, is excited to announce their new and improved shirataki noodles with no unpleasant smell. These noodles are perfect for those looking to make healthier choices without sacrificing taste or convenience.GoSkinny Noodles founder Susan Bucher grew up in Japan where shirataki noodles are a staple in traditional cuisine. Upon moving to the U.S., she noticed that many Americans were hesitant to try these noodles due to their distinct aroma. Determined to share her love for this food, she embarked on a journey to find a solution that would make shirataki more appealing to her fellow Americans.After much research and testing, Bucher and her team are proud to introduced noodles that managed to retain the classic mild taste, al dente texture, and the health benefits of traditional shirataki noodles, but without the strong smell. The new odorless noodles are made from the root of the konjac plant and have been specially formulated to eliminate the unpleasant "fishy smell" that is often associated with traditional shirataki. This improvement was made in response to customer feedback and is GoSkinny Noodles' commitment to providing high-quality and customer-centric products."We are thrilled to introduce our new and improved odorless shirataki to our customers," said Susan Bucher. "Many people are looking to start the new year on a healthier note, and our noodles are perfect for incorporating more plant-based and low-calorie, low-carb options into their diet without sacrificing taste."GoSkinny Noodles are available in Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Angel Hair, and Rice shaped varieties , and are a versatile addition to many dishes - from pasta alternatives and stir fry to soups to salads. These odorless, organic shirataki noodles are Kosher certified, low carb, low calorie, gluten-free, sodium and fat free, and vegan, making them suitable for a variety of dietary restrictions. For additional information, easy recipes, and to purchase their products, visit goskinnynoodles or Amazon .

