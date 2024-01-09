Mindworks NLP Announces Comprehensive Hypnosis And Hypnotherapy Training Course For April 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn to hypnotize, live training.

Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®

Find your power with hypnosis.

Licensed Career School, Mindworks NLP, offer a six-day, live, hands-on hypnosis training in the Greater Seattle area.

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindworks NLP , a licensed career school in Washington State, is excited to announce its upcoming Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy Training Course . Scheduled for April 2024, this live, hands-on course offers a unique opportunity for personal and professional development in the field of hypnotherapy.Set in the heart of Bellevue, WA, the course will run on April 12, 13, 14, and continue on April 19, 20, 21, from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm. This immersive program is designed for individuals seeking self-improvement and those aspiring to become professionals in the rewarding field of hypnotherapy."Our comprehensive training provides a deep dive into the transformative power of hypnosis," said Connie Brannan, CHt ., co-instructor at Mindworks NLP. "We are thrilled to offer this course that combines theoretical knowledge with practical, hands-on experience. It's an ideal starting point for anyone looking to harness the benefits of hypnotherapy, either for their personal growth or to begin a career in this fascinating field."Mindworks NLP's training is tailored to accommodate both novices and those with prior experience in hypnotherapy. The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including the principles of hypnosis, induction techniques, deepening procedures, and the application of hypnotherapy to address common issues such as stress, anxiety, and habit control.Participants will gain valuable insights from experienced hypnotherapists, Connie & Michael Brannan, CHts., and leave the course equipped with the skills needed to practice hypnotherapy effectively. Graduates will also receive a certificate as Certified Hypnotist, signifying their readiness to employ these techniques either in self-practice or professionally.Enrollment is now open, with early bird discounts available for those who register before Feb 15th. Space is limited to ensure personalized attention and an optimal learning environment.For more information and to secure your spot in this transformative course, please visit Mindworks NLP website, or call 425-564-8608.About Mindworks NLP:Mindworks NLP is a Washington State Licensed Career School dedicated to providing high-quality education in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) and hypnotherapy. With a commitment to excellence and student success, Mindworks NLP has been at the forefront of personal development training, helping individuals unlock their potential and achieve lasting change. More about your instructors is here: .

Connie Brannan

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP

+1 425-564-8608

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other