Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 places to visit in Gujarat for kite festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gujarat, a western Indian state, radiates cultural vibrancy and diversity. Celebrate Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad's International Kite Festival or explore the historical charm of Vadodara. Rajkot and Surat offer lively kite-flying events, while Dwarka and Kutch provide unique coastal celebrations. Embrace the festive spirit amid colorful skies, cultural festivities, and rich traditions across these enchanting destinations in Gujarat

Explore Gujarat's festive charm! Vibrant Makar Sankranti kite festivals in Ahmedabad to coastal celebrations in Dwarka, discover cultural richness and diverse travel destinations

The International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad is one of the most famous events during Makar Sankranti. The sky is filled with colorful kites of various shapes and sizes

The city of Vadodara also hosts vibrant kite-flying events during Makar Sankranti. Head to the Navlakhi Grounds or the Sayajirao Gaekwad Palace for a lively and colorful experience

Surat is known for its grand celebrations during Makar Sankranti. The Tapi Riverfront and various open spaces in the city become lively with kite enthusiasts

Rajkot is another fantastic destination for celebrating Makar Sankranti. The Jubilee Ground and Race Course Ground witness massive kite-flying events

If you prefer a coastal celebration, head to Dwarka. The Dwarkadhish Temple and the Beyt Dwarka Island offer a unique spiritual experience during Makar Sankranti

The Rann of Kutch is a breathtaking destination known for its vast white salt desert. During Makar Sankranti, the region hosts kite festivals that provide a surreal experience

This coastal city, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrates Makar Sankranti with enthusiasm. The Chowpatty area and nearby beaches become lively with kite enthusiasts