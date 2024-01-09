Defense Intel Praises“Virtuoso” Performance Of Its Kabul 9 Special Operations Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry posted a video showing the agency's Kabul 9 special operations unit in action, destroying enemy targets.

That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

The unit has already destroyed 12 Russian main battle tanks, 25 armored fighting vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 12 e-warfare systems, and downed two Su-25 warplanes, the report reads.

Also, the group detected and helped other elements of Ukraine's defense forces destroy 33 self-propelled howitzers, 16 e-warfare systems, 24 air defense systems, and two Russian command posts.

The report recalls that the Kabul 9 unit had been formed at the outset of Russian invasion under the supervision of GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov. The team is staffed with veterans of Ukraine's defense intelligence and armed forces.

After participating in the battle for Kyiv in the Hostomel and Brovary direction, the unit was deployed in the southern operational zone.

The unit's mortar operators and sniper groups also contributed to the Bakhmut defense effort.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 6, GUR forces destroyed two Pantsir S1 air defense systems on Russian soil, in Belgorod region.