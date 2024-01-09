Kyrgyzstan And Türkiye Ready To Enhance Bilateral Trade Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 9. Kyrgyzstan and
Türkiye expressed readiness to cooperate in boosting the bilateral
trade levels between the two countries, including through the
establishment of a bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkish investment fund,
Trend reports.
The issue was discussed during the official visit of Türkiye's
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Kyrgyzstan.
According to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within
the framework of the visit, Fidan held talks with Kyrgyzstan's
Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Kulubaev, and participated in the 6th
meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group of Kyrgyzstan and
Türkiye.
During the discussions, both sides also emphasized the rapidly
evolving cooperation in the military-technical and defense sectors
between the two nations.
They also discussed matters related to the operations of the
Kyrgyz-Turkish "Manas" University, expanding the network of schools
under the Turkish Maarif Foundation, and resuming the
implementation of an agreement allowing Kyrgyz citizens to receive
free medical treatment in Turkish healthcare facilities.
The ministers agreed to continue cooperation within
international organizations, including mutual support for each
other's candidacies and collaboration within the Turkic
Council.
As part of the visit, meetings between Hakan Fidan and the
President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, as well as with the
Speaker of the Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek
Shakiev, are scheduled.
According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan,
the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $516.8 million
from January through October 2023, which is 1.3 percent higher than
in the same months of 2022 ($510.371 million). Trade with Türkiye
accounted for 4.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade.
MENAFN09012024000187011040ID1107699939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.