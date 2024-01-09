Migrants from Hong Kong Back Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party

(MENAFN) As Taiwan's forthcoming presidential election looms large on the horizon, a discernible trend emerges among immigrants from Hong Kong who have witnessed the progressive erosion of civil liberties in their homeland: an overwhelming support for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The palpable concern over Beijing's stringent crackdown on dissent within Hong Kong's financial epicenter has solidified their allegiance to a political entity steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding Taiwan's de facto autonomy and cherished democratic principles in the run-up to the pivotal January 13th ballot.



Despite encountering immigration policies in Taiwan that have proven less hospitable than initially anticipated, the majority of Hong Kong immigrants remain unwavering in their support for the DPP. This steadfast loyalty is primarily attributed to the party's unwavering commitment to maintaining a distinct autonomy from Beijing, a sentiment echoed in interviews conducted with ten Hong Kong residents, more than half of whom relocated to Taiwan subsequent to the 2019 anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong.



Illustrating this sentiment is Hong Tsun-ming, a fervent protester who sought refuge in Taiwan in 2019 amidst fears of potential arrest in Hong Kong. In a candid conversation with The Associated Press, Hong expressed eager anticipation for the upcoming election, viewing it as a treasured opportunity to exert influence through the democratic process—a privilege that remained elusive in Hong Kong, where the chief executive is predominantly selected by a pro-Beijing committee. With an unwavering resolve, Hong has immersed himself in local Taiwanese politics, steadfastly committed to imparting invaluable insights gleaned from Hong Kong's tumultuous socio-political landscape while fervently supporting the DPP's vision for a resilient and democratic Taiwan.

MENAFN09012024000045015682ID1107699871