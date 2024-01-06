Vijayawada MP To Resign From TDP

(MENAFN- IANS) Vijayawada, Jan 6 (IANS) Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani on Saturday announced that he will soon quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and also resign from the Lok Sabha.

He made the announcement after the party reportedly decided not to give him ticket in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The MP posted on social media that it is not proper for him to continue in the TDP after party leader Chandrababu Naidu felt that the party no longer requires him.

"Therefore, I will soon go to Delhi to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker and resign as MP. Immediately after the resignation is accepted, I will quit the TDP," he said.

His announcement came amid reports that TDP has decided to field Nani's brother Kesineni Srinath alias Chinni as its candidate in the coming elections. Chinni is TDP's Vijayawada constituency in-charge.

The supporters of the two brothers had clashed three days ago at Tiruvuru, where Naidu is scheduled to address a public meeting on Sunday.

Nani had revealed on social media Naidu has directed him not to be involved in the party affairs.

He said on the direction of Naidu, some party leaders met and informed him that he has appointed someone else as in-charge for the public meeting.

They also informed that Naidu intended to provide an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and hence directed him not to involve himself in the party affairs.

Nani was elected as MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 on TDP ticket and re-elected from the same constituency in 2019.

