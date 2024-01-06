Azerbaijan - Rare Example Of Good Interaction Between Religious Communities - Bishop Vladimir Fekete

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan deserves special attention as a country that is a rare example of good interaction between traditional religious communities, as well as an example of harmonious relations between religion and secular power, based on the principle of mutual respect and cooperation, Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Bishop Vladimir Fekete told Trend .

"Azerbaijan is a modern, secular state that respects and encourages national traditions, as well as the spiritual and cultural diversity of society, and I do not understand on what basis a negative idea of religious freedom in Azerbaijan is formed," he said, commenting on the statement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the inclusion of a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, on a certain“watch list” in connection with freedom of religion.

Fekete emphasized that Catholics in Azerbaijan always feel support from the state, expressed in concrete actions.

"We often, together with the heads and representatives of the country's religious denominations, participate in various international events dedicated to issues of interreligious, intercultural dialogue, and I always advise everyone interested in this issue to visit Azerbaijan and clearly see that despite all the pessimistic forecasts regarding intercivilizational and interreligious dialogue, given the good will of society and competent state policy, such dialogue is not only possible, but serves the good of society and the strengthening of the state," he said.

"We, Catholics of Azerbaijan, are grateful to God that in this country we can freely profess our faith, solemnly celebrate our religious holidays, communicate in an atmosphere of mutual trust and brotherhood with representatives of other religions and serve, to the best of our ability, the good of Azerbaijani society. We always feel the support of the Azerbaijani state, expressed in concrete steps, such as, for example, the financial assistance that President Ilham Aliyev annually allocates to the country's religious communities. And in all our needs we always meet understanding from the authorities and willingness to provide assistance," he said.