Azerbaijan - Rare Example Of Good Interaction Between Religious Communities - Bishop Vladimir Fekete

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan
deserves special attention as a country that is a rare example of
good interaction between traditional religious communities, as well
as an example of harmonious relations between religion and secular
power, based on the principle of mutual respect and cooperation,
Apostolic Prefect of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan Bishop
Vladimir Fekete told Trend .
"Azerbaijan is a modern, secular state that respects and
encourages national traditions, as well as the spiritual and
cultural diversity of society, and I do not understand on what
basis a negative idea of religious freedom in Azerbaijan is
formed," he said, commenting on the statement of US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken on the inclusion of a number of countries,
including Azerbaijan, on a certain“watch list” in connection with
freedom of religion.
Fekete emphasized that Catholics in Azerbaijan always feel
support from the state, expressed in concrete actions.
"We often, together with the heads and representatives of the
country's religious denominations, participate in various
international events dedicated to issues of interreligious,
intercultural dialogue, and I always advise everyone interested in
this issue to visit Azerbaijan and clearly see that despite all the
pessimistic forecasts regarding intercivilizational and
interreligious dialogue, given the good will of society and
competent state policy, such dialogue is not only possible, but
serves the good of society and the strengthening of the state," he
said.
"We, Catholics of Azerbaijan, are grateful to God that in this
country we can freely profess our faith, solemnly celebrate our
religious holidays, communicate in an atmosphere of mutual trust
and brotherhood with representatives of other religions and serve,
to the best of our ability, the good of Azerbaijani society. We
always feel the support of the Azerbaijani state, expressed in
concrete steps, such as, for example, the financial assistance that
President Ilham Aliyev annually allocates to the country's
religious communities. And in all our needs we always meet
understanding from the authorities and willingness to provide
assistance," he said.
