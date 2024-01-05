Two Activists Arrested In Vavuniya Ahead Of President's Visit

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Two activists were arrested in Vavuniya ahead of President Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to the area.

The Police dragged away the president of the Vavuniya Association of Relatives of the Enforced Disappeared (ARED) Sivananthan Jenita and Meera Jasmine Charlesnise.

The activists were protesting in Vavuniya with the families of the disappeared when the Police arrived and ordered them to leave.

A heated exchange of words took place between the activists and the Police.

The Police later dragged the two activists into a Police a bus.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on a visit to the North for meetings which was also attended by members of the Illangai Tamil Arasu Katchi. (Colombo Gazette)