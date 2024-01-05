10Th Anniversary Ameripolitan Music Awards Takes The Stage At ACL Live At Austin's Moody Theater On February 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dale Watson
Star-studded show features Ray Benson, Augie Meyers, Flaco Jimenez, Junior Brown, Kelly Willis, and others from Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Outlaw and Rockabilly
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ameripolitan Music Awards is set to make an exciting return to its original stomping grounds with a star-studded show at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater on February 18 at 7:00PM. The Awards will feature recognition of Texas music legends Ray Benson (Master Award Honoree) and Texas Tornados Augie Meyers & Flaco Jiménez (Founders of The Sound Honorees). The awards will be hosted by Founder and original Ameripolitan maverick and country star Dale Watson and include a memorial tribute to the late Charlie Robison.
Other notable performers to take the stage at the awards include Tammi Savoy, Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper, Junior Brown, Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy, Deke Dickerson, Kelly Willis, Monte Warden, Les Green, Mitch Polzak, Sweet Megg, Kullen Fox, and Lisa Pankretz.
“We've got an incredible lineup of talent for you, an amazing show,” said Watson, who Co-Founded the Awards with his wife, Celine Lee Watson.“We're recognizing the best of Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw categories-the essential elements of what we call the Ameripolitan genre. Come join us for what promises to be a memorable evening.”
The Awards will take place at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, located at 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX .
-Doors open at 5:30PM
-The Awards show starts at 7:00PM
-Tickets are on sale from $33-63 at tickets
-VIP passes are available at the Awards website
For more information, visit
2024 Ameripolitan Weekender
The February 18 awards show will come at the end of a full weekend of pre-show events. These specially curated shows will feature Ameripolitan artists in their natural habitats, performing in intimate iconic
Austin live music venues The Continental Club, C Boy's Heart & Soul, The Broken Spoke, and The Saxon Pub, as well as the original Ameripolitan venue of the Wyndham Garden Hotel.
2024 also finds Ameripolitan debuting a daytime Vintage Western Artisan Market with vintage clothing vendors from around the U.S, onsite custom chain stitching and tintype photography, Ameripolitan artist merch, live music, and DJs. Guests will get to enjoy a live meet and greet with Award nominees, take free two step lessons, dine at pop up bars and food trucks Friday-Sunday at the Wyndham Garden Austin Hotel.
Weekender showcase breakdown:
.Thursday, February 15
oWyndham Garden Hotel Pre-party at Robert's Western World Stage-8:00pm with Dale Watson, Celine Lee Watson, Katie Shore, Croy& The Boys and The Golden Roses
.Friday, February 16
oContinental Club- 9:00pm with Deke Dickerson, Dave Stuckey, Big Sandy & Friends, Marti Brom-$20 door cover
oC Boy's-9:00 pm with Messer Chups (Russia), Theo Lawrence (France), DJ Tropicana Joe-$20 door cover
oSaxon Pub-8:00pm Writers in The Round with Host Dallas Burrow, & Gabe Lee, Johnny Falstaff, Stephanie Joyce, Taylor Hunnicutt, Willie Tea Taylor-$20 Pre-sale
.Saturday, February17
oThe BrokenSpoke-9:00pm-Dale Watson's Honky Tonk Heroes with Celine Lee Watson, Dylan Earl, Rachel Brook, Sterling Drake, Sweet Megg, Jesse Lee Jones (Brazibilly), Emily Ann Jones, Lovesick & many more-$20 door cover
oContinental Club-7:00pm-Slim's Pickin' Party: A Tribute to James Hand with Host Jake Penrod, & Dale Watson, Carolyn Sills Combo, Hannah Juanita, Brennan Leigh, Lucas Hudgins, & the original James Handband Speedy Sparks, Jerry Mack Cook, Johnny Mac, Beth Chrisman, & more $20 door cover. 9:30pm-Swelltunes Records Jamboree with Kyle Eldridge, Becky Lynn Blanca, Shaun Young, Jonny Safford, & more-$20 door cover. 12midnight-The Bellfuries
oC Boy's-8:00pm-Summer Dean, The Cowpokes-$20 door cover
oSaxon Pub-8:00pm Strings & Stories songwriter swap with Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper, Kelsey Waldon, Hannah Juanita, Grey Delisle, Cristina Vane-$20Pre-sale. 11:00pm-The Banditos
.Sunday, February 18
oACL Live at The Moody Theater-5:30pm doors open; Awards at 7:00pm
Tickets are on sale from $33-$63 at tickets
The nominees for the 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards:
.Honky Tonk Female Nominees:
oCristina Vane
oEmily Nenni
oHannah Juanita
oKaitlin Butts
.Honky Tonk Male Nominees
oDylan Earl
oGabe Lee
oJohnny Falstaff
oSterling Drake
oTheo Lawrence
.Honky Tonk Group Nominees
oTeddy& the Rough Riders
o The Deslondes
oThe Golden Roses
oThe Shootouts
.Western Swing Female Nominees
oBrennen Leigh
oSweet Megg
oMelissa Carper
oStacey Lee Guse
.Western Swing Male Nominees
oCory Grinder
oKevin Mauzy Martin
oKyle Eldridge
oMitch Polzak
.Western Swing Group Nominees
oCarolyn Sills Combo
oLovesick Duo
oSad Daddy
oThe Cowpokes
.Rockabilly Female Nominees
oAngie Monroy
oGizzelle Becerra DeAnda
oMozzy Dee
oSvetlana "Zombierella" Nagaeva
.Rockabilly Male Nominees
oEddie Clendening
oLes Greene
oOleg "Guitaracula" Fomchenkov (aka Oleg Gitarkin)
oOmarRomero
.Rockabilly Group Nominees
oBlack Kat Boppers
oMesser Chups
oTelevisionaries
oThe McCharmlys
.Outlaw Female Nominees
oKat Hasty
oKelsey Waldon
oTaylor Hunnicutt
oStefanie Joyce
.Outlaw Male Nominees
oBilly Don Burns
oDallas Burrow
oJason Boland
oWilly Tea Taylor
.Outlaw Group Nominees
oBanditos
oKyle Nix& the38's
oReckless Kelly
oThe Supersuckers
.Musician Of The Year
oEleanor Whitmore-Fiddle
oFloyd Domino-Piano
oJasonD Williams-Piano
oKullenFox–Multi-Instrumentalist: Horn, Piano, Accordion
oLisa Pankratz–Percussion
.Venue Of The Year
o AmericanLegionPost82-Nashville TN
oGruene Hall-New Braunfels,TX
oSkinnyDennis-Brooklyn, NY
oSouthgate House revival - Newport, KY
.DJ Of The Year
oAshli Dansby on KMHT RADIO 103.9 - Marshall, TX
oDel Villareal on WCBN FM - Ann Arbor, MI
oThe Morning Crew on KCWM 1460 - Hondo, TX
oTracy Pitcox on KNEL RADIO - Brady, TX
.Festival Of The Year
oHardly Strictly Bluegrass - San Francisco, CA
oSYMCO Weekender - Symco, WI
oOutlaw Country Cruise
oWestern Swingout - Tehachapi, CA
The Ameripolitan Music Awards 2024 is supported by these generous sponsors: Lone Star Beer, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods & Kustoms, Robert's Western World, Yellow Rose Insurance Agency
Ameripolitan is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 organization. Every penny made goes into helping musicians, DJs, venues and festivals to help each other grow and connect with likeminded people.
Media Contact:
Hugh Taylor
Comms Factory
(310) 383-7041
Agency Representation:
Buchwald
. Julia Buchwald (323) 602-2331 . ...
. Tony Burton (212) 634-8384 . ...
On-Site Media Contacts:
. Celine Lee Watson (917) 982-1829
. Roger Christian (818) 749-4211
END
# # #
Hugh Taylor
Comms Factory
+1 3103837041
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
MENAFN05012024003118003196ID1107689143