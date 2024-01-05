10Th Anniversary Ameripolitan Music Awards Takes The Stage At ACL Live At Austin's Moody Theater On February 18Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dale Watson

Star-studded show features Ray Benson, Augie Meyers, Flaco Jimenez, Junior Brown, Kelly Willis, and others from Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Outlaw and Rockabilly

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ameripolitan Music Awards is set to make an exciting return to its original stomping grounds with a star-studded show at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater on February 18 at 7:00PM. The Awards will feature recognition of Texas music legends Ray Benson (Master Award Honoree) and Texas Tornados Augie Meyers & Flaco Jiménez (Founders of The Sound Honorees). The awards will be hosted by Founder and original Ameripolitan maverick and country star Dale Watson and include a memorial tribute to the late Charlie Robison.Other notable performers to take the stage at the awards include Tammi Savoy, Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper, Junior Brown, Reverend Horton Heat, Big Sandy, Deke Dickerson, Kelly Willis, Monte Warden, Les Green, Mitch Polzak, Sweet Megg, Kullen Fox, and Lisa Pankretz.“We've got an incredible lineup of talent for you, an amazing show,” said Watson, who Co-Founded the Awards with his wife, Celine Lee Watson.“We're recognizing the best of Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw categories-the essential elements of what we call the Ameripolitan genre. Come join us for what promises to be a memorable evening.”The Awards will take place at ACL Live at The Moody Theater, located at 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX .-Doors open at 5:30PM-The Awards show starts at 7:00PM-Tickets are on sale from $33-63 at tickets-VIP passes are available at the Awards websiteFor more information, visit2024 Ameripolitan WeekenderThe February 18 awards show will come at the end of a full weekend of pre-show events. These specially curated shows will feature Ameripolitan artists in their natural habitats, performing in intimate iconicAustin live music venues The Continental Club, C Boy's Heart & Soul, The Broken Spoke, and The Saxon Pub, as well as the original Ameripolitan venue of the Wyndham Garden Hotel.2024 also finds Ameripolitan debuting a daytime Vintage Western Artisan Market with vintage clothing vendors from around the U.S, onsite custom chain stitching and tintype photography, Ameripolitan artist merch, live music, and DJs. Guests will get to enjoy a live meet and greet with Award nominees, take free two step lessons, dine at pop up bars and food trucks Friday-Sunday at the Wyndham Garden Austin Hotel.Weekender showcase breakdown:.Thursday, February 15oWyndham Garden Hotel Pre-party at Robert's Western World Stage-8:00pm with Dale Watson, Celine Lee Watson, Katie Shore, Croy& The Boys and The Golden Roses.Friday, February 16oContinental Club- 9:00pm with Deke Dickerson, Dave Stuckey, Big Sandy & Friends, Marti Brom-$20 door coveroC Boy's-9:00 pm with Messer Chups (Russia), Theo Lawrence (France), DJ Tropicana Joe-$20 door coveroSaxon Pub-8:00pm Writers in The Round with Host Dallas Burrow, & Gabe Lee, Johnny Falstaff, Stephanie Joyce, Taylor Hunnicutt, Willie Tea Taylor-$20 Pre-sale.Saturday, February17oThe BrokenSpoke-9:00pm-Dale Watson's Honky Tonk Heroes with Celine Lee Watson, Dylan Earl, Rachel Brook, Sterling Drake, Sweet Megg, Jesse Lee Jones (Brazibilly), Emily Ann Jones, Lovesick & many more-$20 door coveroContinental Club-7:00pm-Slim's Pickin' Party: A Tribute to James Hand with Host Jake Penrod, & Dale Watson, Carolyn Sills Combo, Hannah Juanita, Brennan Leigh, Lucas Hudgins, & the original James Handband Speedy Sparks, Jerry Mack Cook, Johnny Mac, Beth Chrisman, & more $20 door cover. 9:30pm-Swelltunes Records Jamboree with Kyle Eldridge, Becky Lynn Blanca, Shaun Young, Jonny Safford, & more-$20 door cover. 12midnight-The BellfuriesoC Boy's-8:00pm-Summer Dean, The Cowpokes-$20 door coveroSaxon Pub-8:00pm Strings & Stories songwriter swap with Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper, Kelsey Waldon, Hannah Juanita, Grey Delisle, Cristina Vane-$20Pre-sale. 11:00pm-The Banditos.Sunday, February 18oACL Live at The Moody Theater-5:30pm doors open; Awards at 7:00pmTickets are on sale from $33-$63 at ticketsThe nominees for the 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards:.Honky Tonk Female Nominees:oCristina VaneoEmily NennioHannah JuanitaoKaitlin Butts.Honky Tonk Male NomineesoDylan EarloGabe LeeoJohnny FalstaffoSterling DrakeoTheo Lawrence.Honky Tonk Group NomineesoTeddy& the Rough Riderso The DeslondesoThe Golden RosesoThe Shootouts.Western Swing Female NomineesoBrennen LeighoSweet MeggoMelissa CarperoStacey Lee Guse.Western Swing Male NomineesoCory GrinderoKevin Mauzy MartinoKyle EldridgeoMitch Polzak.Western Swing Group NomineesoCarolyn Sills CombooLovesick DuooSad DaddyoThe Cowpokes.Rockabilly Female NomineesoAngie MonroyoGizzelle Becerra DeAndaoMozzy DeeoSvetlana "Zombierella" Nagaeva.Rockabilly Male NomineesoEddie ClendeningoLes GreeneoOleg "Guitaracula" Fomchenkov (aka Oleg Gitarkin)oOmarRomero.Rockabilly Group NomineesoBlack Kat BoppersoMesser ChupsoTelevisionariesoThe McCharmlys.Outlaw Female NomineesoKat HastyoKelsey WaldonoTaylor HunnicuttoStefanie Joyce.Outlaw Male NomineesoBilly Don BurnsoDallas BurrowoJason BolandoWilly Tea Taylor.Outlaw Group NomineesoBanditosoKyle Nix& the38'soReckless KellyoThe Supersuckers.Musician Of The YearoEleanor Whitmore-FiddleoFloyd Domino-PianooJasonD Williams-PianooKullenFox–Multi-Instrumentalist: Horn, Piano, AccordionoLisa Pankratz–Percussion.Venue Of The Yearo AmericanLegionPost82-Nashville TNoGruene Hall-New Braunfels,TXoSkinnyDennis-Brooklyn, NYoSouthgate House revival - Newport, KY.DJ Of The YearoAshli Dansby on KMHT RADIO 103.9 - Marshall, TXoDel Villareal on WCBN FM - Ann Arbor, MIoThe Morning Crew on KCWM 1460 - Hondo, TXoTracy Pitcox on KNEL RADIO - Brady, TX.Festival Of The YearoHardly Strictly Bluegrass - San Francisco, CAoSYMCO Weekender - Symco, WIoOutlaw Country CruiseoWestern Swingout - Tehachapi, CAThe Ameripolitan Music Awards 2024 is supported by these generous sponsors: Lone Star Beer, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Teremana Small Batch Tequila, Symco Hotrods & Kustoms, Robert's Western World, Yellow Rose Insurance AgencyAmeripolitan is a Non-Profit 501(c)3 organization. Every penny made goes into helping musicians, DJs, venues and festivals to help each other grow and connect with likeminded people.Media Contact:Hugh TaylorComms Factory(310) 383-7041Agency Representation:Buchwald. Julia Buchwald (323) 602-2331 . .... Tony Burton (212) 634-8384 . ...On-Site Media Contacts:. Celine Lee Watson (917) 982-1829. Roger Christian (818) 749-4211END# # #

