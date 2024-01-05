Indonesia's Minangkabau Airport Closes As Marapi Volcano Erupts

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Jan 5 (IANS) Minangkabau International Airport in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra was temporarily closed on Friday, as Marapi volcano activity increased.

"This policy may cause inconvenience, but everyone's safety is the main priority, and hopefully conditions will improve soon," said Kristi Endah Murni, Director General of Air Transportation of the Ministry of Transportation.

Ejections of volcanic ash can hurt engines and endanger flights, she added.

Twenty-nine flights had to be rescheduled due to the airport's closure, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 23 climbers died and 52 others were injured when the Marapi volcano explosively erupted on December 3, 2023, throwing volcanic ash as high as 3,000 metre above its peak.

--IANS

int/khz