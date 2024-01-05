Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada Commemorates Veer Baal Diwas In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commemoration of Veer Baal Diwas by Hindu & Sikh Community Members in Canada

Honoring Sahibzade's bravery and unwavering faith on Veer Baal Diwas

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada Commemorates Veer Baal Diwas with Reverence and Solidarity

Toronto, Canada – January 3, 2024

The Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada paid homage to the valiant Sahibzade on Veer Baal Diwas through a series of poignant events, fostering unity and solidarity. This day is a solemn remembrance of the young sons of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, whose supreme sacrifices epitomize bravery and unwavering faith in the face of adversity.

On December 23, 2023, the Vaishno Devi Temple in Oakville, Ontario hosted a gathering, supported by the Hindu Canadian Foundation. Esteemed speakers such as Swami Advaitanand Ji, Dr. Pargat Singh Bagga, Mr. Prithpal Chagger, Mr. Dalbir Singh, Dr. Rajesh Bhatia, Mr. Arunesh Giri, Mr. Vijai Jain, Mr. Ron Chhinzer and Mrs. Ruchi Wali spoke eloquently about the enduring legacy of the Sahibzade and the intertwined destinies of Hindus and Sikhs. Mr. Harji Bajwa, President of the Forum, and Mr. Surinder Sharma, Chairperson, expressed their deep gratitude to all participants. The event culminated in the spiritual serenity of Bhajan, Shabad Kirtan, and the distribution of Langar Prasad.

The next day, December 24, 2023, Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton, with the support of the Hindu Forum Canada, welcomed an eclectic mix of individuals from various faiths to honor the Sahibzade's martyrdom. Swami Advaitanand Ji, Dr. Pargat Singh Bagga and Mr. Y.N Rao provided thought-provoking talks. Mr. Jeff Lal, President of the temple, offered a warm reception to those gathered, while Mr. Harji Bajwa highlighted the shared history and values that unify the community. The event also featured the devotional Bhajan, Shabad Kirtan, and the serving of Langar Prasad.

On December 31, 2023, the Hindu Temple in Montreal, Quebec marked the Veer Baal Diwas event. Under the stewardship of Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Mr. Subhash Khanna, the temple became a focal point for community members to celebrate the occasion. Distinguished attendees included Mr. Ratan Jaku of Shri Ravidas Gurudwara, Mr. Shyam Singh from the Dr. Ambedkar Association, Mr. Rajveer Singh Bhandal of the Punjabi Association, Mr. Yogeshbhai Patel from Ramji Temple, Kishorbhai Patel from Canada India Global Forum, Maganbhai Patel from Gujarati Seniors Association, Dr Shivendra Dwivedi National President, Canada India Global Forum, Surinder Bains from Sikh community centre, The event was characterized by Bhajan Kirtan and the service of Langar Prasad, promoting communal harmony.

These events not only celebrated historical courage but also served as a cohesive force, uniting participants in cultural and spiritual contemplation. The Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada, by orchestrating these gatherings, has shone a light on the enduring messages of unity, faith, and resistance against oppression, ensuring that the legacy of the Sahibzade will continue to inspire.

About Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada

The Hindu Sikh Unity Forum Canada is a dedicated non-profit organization that fosters unity, understanding, and collaboration between the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada. Through its cultural, educational, and spiritual initiatives, the Forum advocates for mutual respect and solidarity.

