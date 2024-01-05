Denied By Police, Suvendu Gets Calcutta HC's Nod To Hold Programme In Bengal District

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 5 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave conditional permission to Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to conduct a brief political programme in Netai in Jhargram district of West Bengal on Sunday.

After being denied permission for the same by the district police administration, Suvendu approached the Calcutta High Court.

On Friday, while granting permission to Suvendu for the same, the single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta imposed certain restrictions, saying since the programme is to observe the Martyr's day remembering those nine people killed in indiscriminate firing allegedly from a local CPI(M) leader's house in January 2011, the event should be restricted to garlanding of a memorial built there in memory of those killed.

Justice Sengupta also directed that Suvendu can attend the programme between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and at that point of the time, he can be accompanied only by his bodyguards.

Justice Sengupta also imposed restrictions on shouting slogans or utterance of any provocative statement during that programme.

This is not the first time that Suvendu has to move the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for holding political programme.

