Indonesia Home Overseas Warehouse Exhibition Ended Successfully

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The“Indonesia Home Overseas Warehouse Exhibition”, organized by Fujian Strong Commerce&Exhibition Co. Ltd., was successfully held in Jakarta, Indonesia from December 28th to 30th, 2023. A total of 14 companies in this exhibition, showcasing various products such as electronic clocks, canvas, gift boxes, and iron crafts.







The“Indonesian Home Overseas Warehouse Exhibition” incorporates various forms of foreign trade, such as overseas warehouse, exhibition, and cross-border e-commerce, in order to establish a commercial model of year-round sales promotion. By combining offline sales with warehousing and distribution services, it aims to establish overseas distribution networks and explore new ways to develop smooth international trade channels. It is also a new attempt to overcome circulation barriers and promote international exchange in the context of the pandemic.

During the exhibition, many local Indonesian distributors attended, hoping to gain insights into the latest Chinese home products and information. Purchasers could directly connect with suppliers by scanning QR codes on-site to obtain product information. Additionally, staff provided guidance and assistance to purchasers and facilitated online meeting between exhibitors and purchasers for product consultation, trade negotiations, and online signing to statistics, the on-site orders during the three-day event amounted to $380,000, and the intended transaction volume reached $5.6 million.

Indonesia boasts political stability, rapid economic development, a high level of marketization, an open financial market, control over key international maritime transportation routes due to its strategic geographic location, as well as abundant natural resources and a low-cost labor force. These factors make Indonesia one of the most attractive investment destinations among the ten ASEAN countries. Fujian province has deep historical and close ties with Indonesia. Indonesia is Fujian's largest investment destination in ASEAN, the second-largest trading partner, and the fourth-largest source of foreign investment. With the successful signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the emphasis on accelerating the construction of a new development pattern in the 14th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes domestic circulation while promoting both domestic and international circulations, there are multiple development opportunities that provide a broader market, a wider range of industrial cooperation, and more cooperative regions for China-Indonesian economic and trade cooperation.

Indeed, in recent years, with the rapid development of global cross-border e-commerce, Indonesia has emerged as one of the most promising markets in Southeast Asia. According to relevant data, Indonesia is projected to have a cross-border e-commerce potential of 53 billion by 2025, surpassing other Southeast Asian countries by a significant margin.