Speculation Mounts On Karnataka's DCM Selections After Dinner Meeting At Minister Satish Jarkiholi's Residence

A recent dinner meeting hosted at Minister Satish Jarakiholi's residence has sparked intense speculation and curiosity within the political circles of Congress in Karnataka, particularly concerning the selection of three Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs).

The dinner gathering held considerable weight as it included Congress leaders

- -Home Minister Parameshwar, HC Mahadevappa, KN Rajanna, and Dinesh Gundu Rao. The meeting continued late into the night, focusing on strategizing for upcoming political moves.

Notably, KN Rajanna, a key voice within the Congress, raised voice the selection of three DCMs, emphasizing the need for these appointments to be finalized before the Lok Sabha. Rajanna further disclosed plans to engage in discussions with the High Command in Delhi regarding the matter.

Adding to the conspiracy, this meeting took place in the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who are currently in Delhi. Dr G. Parameshwar and Dr HC Mahadevappa, influential figures from the Scheduled Caste community, alongside Satish Jarkiholi representing the Scheduled Tribe, convened separately, sparking widespread speculation about the purpose and agenda behind this discreet gathering.

The curiosity surrounding the meeting heightened as Satish Jarkiholi was seen engaging in discussions with Siddaramaiah before his departure to Delhi, raising questions about the nature of their discussions and the subsequent ministerial meeting.