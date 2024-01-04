119.6 Million Voters Registered For Bangladesh's National Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Jan 5 (NNN-BSS) – Bangladeshi Election Commission (EC), announced that, about 120 million voters are registered for the country's 12th general election scheduled for Jan 7.

The EC published the final list of voters yesterday, saying, the number of voters across the country stands at 119.6 million and of them, new voters are 15.4 million.

The number of total polling stations in the parliamentary election is 42,148, said the commission.

Voting will start at 8:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, and will continue without a break until 4:00 p.m. local time.

Around 2,000 candidates are contesting in the general election, for 299 constituencies.

Election Commission Additional Secretary, Ashok Kumar Debnath, told journalists that, the election to one of the 300 seats will be held later, due to the death of an independent candidate.

Out of the total contesting candidates in the 12th national elections, 434 are candidates from 28 parties, while 1,536 are independent candidates.

Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's ruling Bangladesh Awami League, and 27 other small parties, have nominated their candidates for the election.– NNN-BSS

