Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry Brings Advanced Dental Care To Shreveport, LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry proudly announces a groundbreaking shift in dental care practices for the Shreveport community. Renowned for its commitment to providing optimal care dentistry, the practice sets a new standard by prioritizing cutting-edge technology and personalized patient relationships, offering advanced dental solutions at affordable prices.



Dr. Kerst, known for his dedication to patient care, stated, "We want to elevate the landscape of dental care in Shreveport. Our focus and investments in providing 'optimal care dentistry' transcends the conventional standard of care, ensuring that families receive top-tier treatment without compromising quality or affordability."



The practice has made significant strides in embracing a digital approach, investing in the latest technological advancements, such as 3D scanning, digital radiography, DSLR Photography, and AI integration. These innovative tools enable the doctors to work closely with labs across the country to digitally plan intricate dental treatments, ensuring precision, improving predictability, and delivering efficacy in every procedure.



"The Pankey Essentials curriculum lit a fire under me to learn how the best dentists in the world do their best work. After nearly 1,000 hours of continuous education over the last 4 years, we're ready and proud to bring state-of-the-art dental technology to Shreveport, setting what we hope to become the new benchmark for exceptional dental care," Dr. Kerst added.



A core aspect of their approach is the emphasis on fostering genuine relationships between patients and doctors. Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry ensures ample one-on-one time with doctors, harkening back to the personalized care reminiscent of traditional medical practices.



The practice's commitment to excellence extends beyond treatments and technology; it's about elevating the patient experience and ensuring everyone feels valued and heard.



Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry invites the Shreveport community to experience a new era of dental care, where cutting-edge technology and compassionate, personalized attention converge to redefine optimal dental health for every family.



About Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry:

Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry, led by Dr. Jeffrey Kerst and Dr. Gary Caskey, is committed to providing excellent, comprehensive dental care for children and adults in Shreveport, LA. Renowned for their dedication to patient relationships, the practice integrates state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional dental solutions at affordable prices.



Contact Information:

Dr. Jeffrey Kerst

Kerst & Caskey Family Dentistry

8789 Line Ave

Shreveport, LA 71106

(318) 865-1600

+1 318-865-1600

