Amscope High-Quality Microscopy Solutions, Announces Its Latest Line-Up Of Microscopes 2024 Line-Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The line-up will revolutionize lab experiences, offering precision, clarity, & reliability to users ranging from education, medical, to dedicated researchers.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AMSCOPE STEREO MICROSCOPES :These models maintain Amscope's quality standards with superior optical glass, robust construction, and advanced lighting technologies for clear, high-contrast images.SM-4TPZ Amscope Professional Trinocular Zoom Stereo Microscopes - For professionals, this model features a trinocular head, adjustable interpupillary distance, and up to 90X zoom magnification. It includes dual halogen lighting for image clarity in industrial inspections and biological analysis. ( )SE306R-PZ-E Amscope Digital Forward-Mounted Binocular Stereo Microscopes - Combining digital and traditional microscopy, this model has a built-in camera for capturing high-resolution images and videos, with magnification ranging from 20X to 40X, suitable for educational and specimen analysis purposes. ( )SM-3BZ-80S Amscope Binocular Stereo Microscopes - Designed for enthusiasts and beginner scientists, this model offers a 360-degree swiveling binocular head and a wide magnification range, versatile for various applications.AMSCOPE DIGITAL MICROSCOPES :Amscope offers a range of digital microscopes designed for various applications, from educational use to professional laboratory research. The digital microscopes in their collection are equipped with integrated cameras, enabling users to capture and analyze images and videos of specimens. Below are some of the top models from Amscope's digital microscope line, each catering to different needs and specifications.HHD1300 Amscope Digital Microscopes - Professional quality USB powered handheld digital microscope with continuous 10X to 280X magnification.. Built-in 1.3MP (38FPS@1520x856) digital camera for capturing high-quality images and videos. 5G high grade optical glass with multi-layer anti-reflection coating. 8 LED ring illuminator with adjustable illumination.. (/products/c-hhd )DM745-HDM11-3DR Amscope Digital Microscopes - An all-in-one digital inspection system for industrial and laboratory use, complete with high-definition imaging, a large 11.6” screen, and a 144-LED ring light. Includes a unique 3D rotary attachment which allows you to view object from various angles7X-4 zoom magnification is ideal for dissection, soldering, and general inspection, and detents at key magnifications ensure ease and consistencyReal-time, high-definition images are displayed on the 11.6” screen with superb clarity and accurate colors. (/products/dm745-hdm11-3dr )H800-96S-AF2 Amscope Digital Microscopes - Monocular C-mount microscope with extremely sharp 7X-5 zoom objective and integrated 0.4X reduction element ideal for cameras with 1/2" format sensors. Produces sharp images over a wide field of view, with plenty of room to work with its long working distance. Includes a 96-LED ring-light for bright, even illumination. Stable table-stand with metal framework with solid base plateIncludes an auto-focus 1080p/2MP multi-function camera with built-in recording that can stream live video over HDMI and connect to a computer using wi-fi. ( )DM745-HDM9-3MP Amscope Digital Microscopes - This purpose-built digital inspection microscope uses a 7X-4 zoom range to cover the ideal magnifications for inspecting PCBs, machining tools, watch mechanics and much more. The 9" screen provides a live view while you work. Top and bottom LED illumination allow you to view translucent and opaque objects. Use the included mouse to navigate the on-screen controls and measurement tools. Capture 1080p video and 4MP photos onto MicroSD media. ( )UHM210-11 Amscope Digital Microscopes - A highly-versatile 1080p/2MP digital microscope with a small footprint perfect for labs, workshops, schools, and more. 11X-0 optical magnification translates to 10 on a 24" monitor, making it ideal for micro-soldering, electronics repair, machining, culturing, and a wide range of other applications. Is compatible with PCs, monitors, or TVs to display live 1080p images via HDMI connectionDM750-2MP-HDM11-3DR Amscope Digital Microscopes - An all-in-one digital inspection system for industrial and laboratory use, complete with high-definition imaging, a large 11.6” screen, and a 144-LED ring light. Includes a unique 3D rotary attachment which allows you to view object from various angles. 0.7X-5X zoom magnification is ideal for dissection, soldering, and general inspection, and detents at key magnifications ensure ease and consistency.AMSCOPE COMPOUND MICROSCOPES :B120C Amscope Binocular LED Compound Microscopes - The Amscope B120C is a binocular Compound Microscopes designed for both educational and professional use. It features a Siedentopf binocular head, allowing for comfortable viewing with adjustable interpupillary distance and diopter adjustment on one ocular tube to compensate for vision differences between the user's eyes. These Compound Microscopes provides a range of magnification options, typically from 40X to 2500X, achieved through a combination of eyepieces and objective lenses. The objectives usually include 4X, 10X, 40X (spring), and 100X (spring, oil) options, enabling detailed observation of microscopic specimens. (/products/c-b120 )B490B Amscope Binocular Compound Microscopes - This professional-grade microscope is equipped with a binocular slide head, adjustable interpupillary distance, and a double-layer mechanical stage. It offers magnification settings from 40X to 2000X, suitable for medical and biological applications. (/products/c-b490?variant=41108519911599 )M150C-I 40X-1000X Amscope All-Metal Optical Glass Lenses Cordless LED Student Biological Compound Microscopes - Aimed at the educational sector, this model offers affordability and functionality. It has five magnification settings, an all-metal framework, and LED illumination, providing a reliable tool for student use. (/products/m150c )C-B270 An AmScope NEW advanced compound binocular microscope with unique features at an affordable price.40X to 1000X magnification range using high-quality, color-coded objective lenses and 10X eyepieces for four unique settings. Ideal for viewing various specimens such as live cells, bacteria, and more! Siedentopf binocular head with a comfortable 30° incline, 360° rotation, and interpupillary and dioptric adjustments to suit any user.



