New Pre-Flight Screening System Presented At Heydar Aliyev International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport presented a new solution for
passengers - a Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS)
developed by TAV Technologies, Azernews reports.
This was stated by Heydar Aliyev International Airport director
Teymur Hasanov.
According to him, this innovation will improve the travel
experience by providing faster and more convenient pre-flight
security screening and increased security. Passengers will now be
able to self-scan both paper and electronic boarding passes,
regardless of airline.
Teymur Hasanov noted that the Airport's team has made important
achievements in the development of innovations, modernization of
infrastructure, and expansion of our route network, which allowed
us to serve a record number of passengers - 5.7 million people in
2023.
