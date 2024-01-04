New Pre-Flight Screening System Presented At Heydar Aliyev International Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport presented a new solution for passengers - a Travel Document Authorization System (TDAS) developed by TAV Technologies, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Heydar Aliyev International Airport director Teymur Hasanov.

According to him, this innovation will improve the travel experience by providing faster and more convenient pre-flight security screening and increased security. Passengers will now be able to self-scan both paper and electronic boarding passes, regardless of airline.

Teymur Hasanov noted that the Airport's team has made important achievements in the development of innovations, modernization of infrastructure, and expansion of our route network, which allowed us to serve a record number of passengers - 5.7 million people in 2023.