(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) January 4th marks the death anniversary of one of the greatest music composers in Indian cinema, Rahul Dev Burman, fondly known as Pancham Da. His contributions to the world of music are legendary, and his innovative and experimental approach continues to influence generations of musicians. As we commemorate the day he left an indelible mark on the music industry, let's delve into some lesser-known facets of RD Burman's extraordinary life

For the perfect sound of raindrops in his compositions, he would spend hours on his balcony, meticulously recording the natural rhythm of the rain

His love for swimming and playing the mouth organ came together in a unique performance during an event in Calcutta. Floating in the water, he played the mouth organ

Having sung and composed music for approximately 331 movies across various languages, he demonstrated versatility

He would use everyday items like soda bottles, flour mills powered by hydraulic force, and even his musicians' backs as makeshift drums

RD Burman created the song after film's completion using a record player and a ceiling fan. Despite the absence of a suitable situation in the movie, he insisted on its inclusion

He married Rita Patel in 1966, and after five years, the couple parted ways. In 1980, he tied the knot with the legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle