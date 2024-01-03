Innovations Group Makes Searching And Applying For Blue Collar Jobs In The UAE, Easier With Their New Job Search App

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Innovations Group introduces a cutting-edge Job Search App for blue collar job seekers in the UAE, streamlining the process with a user-friendly interface and one-click applications. To address the unique needs of the blue-collar workforce, the app provides a dedicated section, empowering candidates with specific skill sets to independently apply for jobs, improving the job search landscape.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Innovations Group, the UAE's leading HR & Staffing Solutions provider, introduces a solution to streamline job searches with the launch of the 'Innovations Group Job Search App.' Aimed at catering to blue collar job seekers in the UAE, the app offers an accessible and user-friendly platform designed to simplify the job-hunting process and fostering a more inclusive and accessible employment landscape.

The launch of the Innovations Group Job Search App is an extension of the company's commitment to modernize the staffing industry through cutting-edge technology. The Innovations Group Job Search App, which is available on the iOS as well as Android Play Store, stands out with its user-friendly interface, empowering job seekers to upload their CVs, explore a myriad of job opportunities, and apply to roles with just one click. A personalized dashboard enables users to track job applications and interviews seamlessly. To enhance the job search experience, the app incorporates improved filters, enabling users to search for jobs based on their skills and experience. Push notifications keep users updated on the status of their applied jobs.

One of the standout features of this app is a dedicated blue collar Jobs section curated for candidates with specific skill sets. They need not depend only on referrals to apply for new jobs. This application aims to be an end-to-end solution for blue collar applicants. Nikhil Nanda, Director of Innovations Group, emphasizes the significance of this venture, stating,” According to reports, an estimated 52% of the UAE's workforce are blue collar. However, challenges with lack of time, network, and connectivity to employers have led them to rely solely on references for job searches. Innovations HR has produced an ideal solution, allowing the blue-collar workforce to apply for jobs themselves through a simplified digital portal. With this application, we want to digitize the job search process, providing candidates with a seamless experience anytime, anywhere.”

The Innovations Group Job Search App is tailored for blue-collar Job Seekers in the UAE. Top executives, mid-level professionals, and fresh graduates searching for full-time or part-time work are the target audience for this job search application. The app guarantees a smooth job application process and offers an extensive set of features to monitor and control the progress of their applications. Users can gain detailed insights into each active job application, and conveniently create and update their profiles. Furthermore, the platform facilitates the customization of career preferences, skills, and experiences, empowering individuals to maintain and modify their employment details at their convenience. In the next phase of the project, Innovations Group aims to onboard hiring companies, allowing them to register and login for direct shortlisting and recruitment from the portal.

The Chief Digital Officer of Innovations Group, Sharanabasappa Shirol, expresses his thoughts,“Our goal with the Innovations Group Job Search App is to bridge the gap between job seekers and opportunities using state-of-the-art technology. By integrating advanced tech solutions, we aim to improve the job search experience through our user-friendly interface. We aim to facilitate the seamless placement of blue-collar job seekers, making their journey towards employment more accessible and efficient, which also aligns with the UAE's national employment strategy.“

Innovations Group's upcoming Job Search App, crafted to simplify job hunting, has already gained traction with 18 pre-launch downloads on Android and 5.3K on iOS platform (as on 27th Dec 2023 . As the company gears up for the official launch, they envision extending the app's reach beyond the UAE to cover additional countries in the GCC and the Middle East. The app highlights Innovations Group's commitment to inclusivity, with plans to introduce multi-lingual support in the future, promising a seamless job search experience for individuals across various sectors and regions. Innovations Group encourages all job seekers to leverage the power of the Innovations Group App to take control of their career journey. Easy job applications, swift application tracking, and detailed insights empower users to navigate their professional paths efficiently.

About Innovations Group: Innovations Group is the UAE's leading HR & Staffing Solutions provider with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the HR & Staffing business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co living property nestled in the heart of Dubai's Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city's real estate and hospitality space.