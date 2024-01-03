               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SPOTTED: Aamir Khan To Ira Khan Elevate Style Game In The City


1/3/2024 2:00:42 PM

SPOTTED: Aamir Khan to Ira Khan elevate style game in the city

Bride-to-be Ira Khan, father Aamir Khan and others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Check out their pictures

Harbhajan Singh with family

Bollywood Actress Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh, along with their kids, were spotted at the Mumbai airport

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau, Arslan Goni, were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both are back from their New Year vacation

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Juhu with his fans. He was seen smiling for the cameras

Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan was spotted in a casual tee and a pair of dhoti pants. Aamir was at his daughter Ira Khan's Haldi ceremony

Suriya and Jyothika

Jai Bhim actor Suriya was spotted in a black ensemble at Mumbai airport looking dapper along with his wife Jyothika

Ira Khan

Ira Khan was spotted at a Salon before the wedding festivities begin wearing a black top and black short skirt

Karan Johar

Karan Johar was spotted in an oversized floral blazer and grey denims at Mumbai airport

