Cooperation With China Poses Great Importance For Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3.
China poses great importance for Kazakhstan, the country's
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a local newspaper, Trend reports.
"In relation to China, we should not harbor fears brought from
external sources or based on notions of bygone days. Today, China
is a highly developed country, including in the field of high
technologies. The whole world recognizes this," he said.
"Therefore, it's extremely important for Kazakhstan to cooperate
with our eastern neighbor, effectively leveraging all the
advantages of such friendly relations and mutual trust."
According to him, the relations between Kazakhstan and China are
actively developing in the spirit of friendship, good
neighborliness, and everlasting strategic partnership.
"Together with President Xi Jinping, we launched a new 'golden
30 years' of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China. Tangible
evidence of this is the two visits I made to China last year.
During substantive negotiations with the leader of China in Xi'an
and Beijing, we reached important agreements and outlined specific
paths for their implementation. Such personal contacts fully
reflect the high level of ties between Astana and Beijing.
Kazakhstan-China relations can be confidently called exemplary," he
added.
