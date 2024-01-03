IGB Operator Reveals Gas Transportation Figures As Of 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 15.5 million MWh have been transported via the
Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) in 2023, Azernews reports.
citing the ICGB, the pipeline operator.
“The gas pipeline currently operates with 3 bcm/y capacity,
securing about a half of Bulgaria's domestic consumption needs and
allowing for gas transport to other countries in the region. Over
20 new network users were registered throughout the year, expanding
the pool of companies with access to the interconnector's network.
With an additional infrastructure in Kardzhali, IGB already
provides a new, diversified source of natural gas to local
communities and businesses,” said the company.
Reportedly, in 2023, ICGB launched its first yearly auctions and
secured over 80 percent booked capacity for the new gas year.
Quasi-yearly capacity auctions were also introduced to allow
capacity booking at the interconnection point with the Greek
national operator, which will enable access to gas quantities from
the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis upon its expected launch in
2024. Assessing the growing market interest in this new route, ICGB
initiated an incremental capacity process to expand the pipeline's
technical capacity to 5 bcm/y. Binding phase of the process is
planned for the summer of 2024.
“The independent transmission system operator also enabled gas
deliveries to Moldova and Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan gas
pipeline, strengthening Europe's energy connectivity and
diversification of sources. A vital part of the Vertical Gas
Corridor (Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary) ICGB pioneered the
idea of expanding the initiative towards Moldova and Ukraine with
the support of adjacent TSOs, as developing energy infrastructure
in synergy with neighboring countries and partners is vital for a
more sustainable, secure energy sector,” said the ICGB company.
The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas
transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas
pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the
Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area
of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km,
the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3
billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on
the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of
the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is
designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with
additional construction of a compressor station.
MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107680301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.