Chess grandmaster from Poland rejects handshake with Russian rival

(MENAFN) A significant incident unfolded during last month's International Chess Federation’s World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Uzbekistan as Polish chess grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda refused to shake hands with his Russian opponent, Denis Khismatullin. The video of the encounter, where Duda declined the customary handshake, surfaced online recently, sparking attention within the chess community.



The World Chess Federation (FIDE) considers the handshake between opponents as a symbol of mutual respect before each game, as outlined in its rules. The refusal to partake in this ritual can lead to disqualification, a consequence that Duda narrowly avoided as Khismatullin chose not to file a formal complaint despite the snub.



The incident has echoes of a similar situation in the world of sports, as last summer, Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan faced disqualification from the World Fencing Championships in Italy for refusing to shake hands with her Russian rival Anna Smirnova. However, after the intervention of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, Kharlan was permitted to participate in a team event and received automatic qualification for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.



The chess encounter gains additional significance against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine within the European Union, has played a pivotal role by supplying arms to Kiev, accommodating around 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, and consistently advocating for increased sanctions against Moscow. The chess snub further reflects the geopolitical tensions present in various spheres, including the world of intellectual competitions.





