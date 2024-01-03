Get Ready! Etisalat MOTB is Bigger Than Ever this DSF with Out-Of-This-World Shopping, Entertainment and Foodie Experiences

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) The countdown is on for the 11th edition of Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Shopping Festival’s legendary alternative retail event renowned for one-of-a-kind fashion finds, experiential brand activations, the hippest entertainment around, craveable casual foodie delights, and so much more.



Back once again at its Dubai Design District (d3) home from 5 to 14 January 2024, this is your chance to discover unique, Instagram-worthy finds in one of the trendiest activations that has only grown bigger and better over the last ten years. From the coolest homegrown brands and youth-driven regional names to the best in urban streetwear, throwback sportswear and incredible vintage must-haves that you won’t find in the mall, this epic shopping experience is unlike any other, teeming with unique finds and exclusive treasures that young people can look forward to.



But that's not all! Fenty Beauty is back, and upping the ante with the Fenty Beauty Drive In. There’s also hourly live entertainment on the main stage, including hip hop cardio and Tunes DXB. And what makes a get-together with all your friends even more exciting? A catch-up over delicious bites! Over the course of the 10 days of the event, Etisalat MOTB will host food trucks, brilliant new foodie concepts and an experiential cafe with creative Instagram elements perfect for your feed. Do we have your attention now? Here’s what else to expect:

A TREASURE TROVE OF RETAIL FINDS



This year, there will be more than a dozen local and regional brands offering incredible unique finds you won’t find on the high street.



Discover a world of handcrafted furry gifts at Horrible Pear, a UAE-born brand that knows how to bring the charm. Indulge your senses with exceptional handmade candles from Adore Sand. For unique fashion finds look no further than Rai The Label, where meticulously crafted kaftans and abayas await. Elevate your streetwear style with the edgy designs of Dubai-based brand Jokes Aside. And don't forget to accessorise with cool glasses from SWEY, a UAE-based eyewear brand, or indulge in luxury accessories from E3K Jewellery.



When it comes to everyday fashion staples and must-have styles, Cléio & Co boutique has got you covered. For authentic, one-of-a-kind sneakers, head to Upcoming. The Purple Tag offers ready-to-wear timeless abayas for those seeking effortless elegance. And for the ultimate fashion socks, look no further than Lurk in Shrubs, a Kuwaiti-brand that knows how to make a statement.



Looking for top-quality t-shirts? Head to TOPVIBES. Emirati fashion finds await at Sarab Studio and Tebra, showcasing the best of local talent. Rewind Apparel specialises in timeless men's fashion that never goes out of style. Pamuke offers the pinnacle of Turkish cotton comfort, from luxurious beach towels to cozy bedspreads. If you seek unique and ethical jewelry, Odis Studio is the place to be. Indulge in dynamic unisex fragrances at Arcadia, and experience luxury leisurewear at its finest with Emirati brand Alnihaya, where tradition meets contemporary aesthetics. Nostalgic souls will find joy at 90s Memories Club, where t-shirts and tote bags featuring beloved cartoons of yesteryear await. And for the best fashion from the noughties, 90z Kids Club is your go-to destination



ALL-NEW FENTY BEAUTY DRIVE IN



And that’s not all… Makeup enthusiasts, this one’s for you! Etisalat MOTB is introducing the all-new Fenty Beauty Drive In, in the parking lot. Swing by to get your shade matched, snag the best products, and enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming launches by the global brand created by superstar Rihanna, and who knows, you might even score some extra Fenty goodies along the way.



CRAVEABLE DELIGHTS FOR FOODIES



Foodies will be spoilt for choice too with loads of on-trend dining experiences from homegrown culinary stars. Expect the freshest whole food ingredients, spices and aromatic flavours at Vietnamese Foodies, which also offers vegan, keto, dairy-free, and gluten-free options, sip delicious, handcrafted beverages at Tiger Sugar, or experience the authentic taste of Asian street food at Streetery. Stop by the Tyra Banks-founded gourmet ice cream eatery SMiZE & DREAM and find a hidden gourmet truffle in every cup, experience the bold flavours of authentic Thai food at Rosa’s Thai, or stop by Rare for some Michelin-quality, Japanese and Latin American-inspired dishes. Those with a big appetite should stop by Oddo’s Burgers – famed for its Wagyu cheeseburgers - or grab some local authentic dishes at Not So Guilty. For some upmarket cuisines, head homegrown high-end Southeast Asian restaurant Mamafri, which prides itself on only using the finest ingredients throughout its curated menu. Head to the vibrant food truck Mamacita for the delicious and diverse tastes of Latin American cuisine, or grab some Asian bits at Mama Rama. Tuck into Belgium fries at Fritz for fresh seafood in a pan, and visit Dynamitoz. Be sure to head to Club Mochi for some re-imagined classic desserts and bite into a mochi doughnut. Still not full? Swing by Casa Pons, a homegrown UAE business specialising in luxury food, including honey, chocolates, and their signature caramel pecans. Don’t miss out on the experiential cafe irdk for a unique experience with delicious eats.



ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL



This year, Etisalat MOTB will also feature hourly live entertainment and fitness activities on the main stage. Don’t miss the ultra-cool Emarat Gen - Z Bubble Installation with a retro Insta-worthy backdrop of old petrol dispensers, while Gen-Zers can grab a controller and get immersive in the online world at the Gamers Hub in the dedicated E-gaming zone. Look forward to incredible performances by talented artists as a part of Tunes DXB on 6 January 2024 with Al Taj, along with skilled festival DJ’s every day. Basketball fans can also check out the Emarat SlamJam for some sporty fun. Looking for more for the kids? Look no further than Wild Paint which will see artists get busy with the brushes and sponges to transform faces with imaginative designs such as animals, fantasy and storybook characters. Show off your best moves and groves and flaunt your rhythm at the Dance Battle on 13 -14 January 2024 and don’t miss the Rap Olympics on 11 January 2024 and watch rappers go head-to-head to test the best lyrics and flow in this ultimate hip-hop battle.



A celebration of diversity, individuality and creativity, get ready to be wowed at Etisalat MOTB - the epicentre of style, taste, and excitement this DSF.



Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running from 8 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, get set to see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.







MENAFN03012024006689014967ID1107680062