               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Movement Of Ships In Dardanelles Strait Suspended


1/3/2024 2:15:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dardanelles Strait is closed to transit ships in both directions due to thick fog, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Media Outlets.

It was reported that in the morning, the fog that increased its influence on the shores of the Bosphorus caused a decrease in visibility in the sea.

Captains of ships entering from the north and south were warned, and it was announced that the strait was closed to two-way transit ship passages. Once the fog clears, the ships will resume their traffic. Local ferry services continue.

MENAFN03012024000195011045ID1107679232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search