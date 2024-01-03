Movement Of Ships In Dardanelles Strait Suspended

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dardanelles Strait is closed to transit ships in both
directions due to thick fog, Azernews reports,
citing Turkish Media Outlets.
It was reported that in the morning, the fog that increased its
influence on the shores of the Bosphorus caused a decrease in
visibility in the sea.
Captains of ships entering from the north and south were warned,
and it was announced that the strait was closed to two-way transit
ship passages. Once the fog clears, the ships will resume their
traffic. Local ferry services continue.
