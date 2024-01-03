Infighting In TMC Aggravates As MLA Attacks CM Through Social Media Post

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) Infighting in Trinamool Congress that started on New Year day seems to have aggravated further on Wednesday, with a party legislator attacking the TMC leadership and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the corruption issue.

Trinamool Congress legislator from the Balagarh Assembly constituency in Hooghly district, Manoranjan Byapari has made a social media post on Wednesday morning questioning whether“none other than thieves are there within the party”.

“One sand and narcotics mafia is accusing me of theft, murder and rape. I have been accused of minting lakhs of rupees by passing on the literary works of a deceased and eminent writer as my own literary creation. Now I have been made the legislator of Balagarh by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. My question is if she can choose a corrupt person like me for that position, what kind of person she is. Why did not the chief minister enquire about me before nominating me? So am I to believe that the accusations of the opposition parties are right in claiming that all in Trinamool Congress are thieves?” Byapari questioned.

In the social media post he also hinted at quitting the party as he appealed to the mediapersons to keep a close watch on his posts for the next few days when he will announce this next course of action.

Without naming anyone, Byapari had also accused a local woman Trinamool Congress leader of unethically getting a school job in the district in 2017 and drawing salary for so many years without attending the school even for a day.

Byapari had also said that he would approach the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court with details of such irregularities.

“I will see it through to the end. Nothing is more powerful than democracy and I will hit the streets along with the people,” Byapari said.

--IANS

src/dpb