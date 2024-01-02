Korean Opposition Leader Injured In Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of the Republic of Korea Toburo Lee Jae Myung was attacked during his visit to Busan, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The information says that the oppositionist, who was wounded in the neck during the attack, was given emergency medical treatment and his life is not threatened.

The attacker has been detained, further information about the incident is not given.

President Yun Seok-yol of the Republic of Korea has expressed concern about the health of the opposition leader. According to the president, violence is unacceptable.