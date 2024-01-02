               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Korean Opposition Leader Injured In Attack


1/2/2024 9:15:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of the Republic of Korea Toburo Lee Jae Myung was attacked during his visit to Busan, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The information says that the oppositionist, who was wounded in the neck during the attack, was given emergency medical treatment and his life is not threatened.

The attacker has been detained, further information about the incident is not given.

President Yun Seok-yol of the Republic of Korea has expressed concern about the health of the opposition leader. According to the president, violence is unacceptable.

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107676978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search