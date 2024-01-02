Korean Opposition Leader Injured In Attack

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of the
Republic of Korea Toburo Lee Jae Myung was attacked during his
visit to Busan, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap
agency.
The information says that the oppositionist, who was wounded in
the neck during the attack, was given emergency medical treatment
and his life is not threatened.
The attacker has been detained, further information about the
incident is not given.
President Yun Seok-yol of the Republic of Korea has expressed
concern about the health of the opposition leader. According to the
president, violence is unacceptable.
