Trade Exchange To Increase Between Azerbaijan, Iran, Official Says

Director General of the Iranian Company for Construction and
Development of Transport Infrastructure (CDTIC) Khairullah Khademi
said that the opening of Astarachay bridge between Azerbaijan and
Iran will increase the trade exchange between the two countries up
to 2 million tons, Azernews reports.
According to CEO, increasing trade exchange with Azerbaijan is
one of the main programs of the Ministry of Roads and Urban
Development of Iran: "Creating new communication routes with
Azerbaijan can help develop infrastructure and significantly
increase economic turnover.
Khairullah Khademi noted that "Astara is one of the most used
transportation routes between the two countries and Iran's gateway
to the Caucasus, European countries and Russia".
Recall that, The Astarachai bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran
was put into operation on December 30. Iranian Minister of Roads
and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev attended the opening of the bridge.
Construction of the bridge started on March 1, 2022. The total
length of the bridge, designed for cargo transport, is 97.5 meters
and width is 4 meters. There are four lanes of traffic on the
bridge. Two pedestrian walkways 2.5 meters wide each are laid on
the bridge.
