Trade Exchange To Increase Between Azerbaijan, Iran, Official Says

Director General of the Iranian Company for Construction and Development of Transport Infrastructure (CDTIC) Khairullah Khademi said that the opening of Astarachay bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran will increase the trade exchange between the two countries up to 2 million tons, Azernews reports.

According to CEO, increasing trade exchange with Azerbaijan is one of the main programs of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran: "Creating new communication routes with Azerbaijan can help develop infrastructure and significantly increase economic turnover.

Khairullah Khademi noted that "Astara is one of the most used transportation routes between the two countries and Iran's gateway to the Caucasus, European countries and Russia".

Recall that, The Astarachai bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran was put into operation on December 30. Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev attended the opening of the bridge.

Construction of the bridge started on March 1, 2022. The total length of the bridge, designed for cargo transport, is 97.5 meters and width is 4 meters. There are four lanes of traffic on the bridge. Two pedestrian walkways 2.5 meters wide each are laid on the bridge.