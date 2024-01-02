Cryptocurrency hacking incidents drop but still pose major challenges

(MENAFN) Recent data provided by cryptocurrency trading insurance firms indicate a somewhat encouraging yet still concerning trend: hacking activities within the cryptocurrency sphere have notably decelerated for the first time since 2020. According to DEF1, an information security company responsible for managing the REKT database, cybercriminals managed to siphon off approximately USD2 billion through a series of electronic intrusions over the course of the year. The REKT database systematically cataloged these illicit activities based on their financial magnitude, commencing with the infamous 2022 breach of the Ronin network, where malefactors illicitly obtained over USD600 million in digital assets. This particular breach stands as the most substantial hacking incident recorded within the cryptocurrency realm. Comparatively, the most recent significant breach involved the Mixskin Network in the current year, resulting in hackers absconding with approximately USD200 million.



In light of these distressing figures, DEF1 underscored persistent vulnerabilities within the encrypted digital currency ecosystem. The company's report highlighted, "The substantial illicit proceeds amassed over the course of this year, while distributed across numerous incidents, unequivocally accentuates the lingering weaknesses and challenges pervasive within the cryptocurrency infrastructure." Consequently, 2023 serves as a sobering testament to the enduring vulnerabilities necessitating comprehensive remedial measures and heightened security protocols within the burgeoning digital asset landscape.



Further corroborating the pervasive nature of these illicit activities, TRM, a specialized firm monitoring transactional data within blockchain networks, approximated the cumulative financial toll of cryptocurrency-related hacking endeavors throughout the year at an alarming USD1.7 billion. Such revelations not only underscore the imperativeness of fortifying cybersecurity frameworks but also emphasize the urgency with which stakeholders must address the systemic vulnerabilities undermining trust and stability within the digital currency ecosystem.

