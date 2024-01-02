Lessfngas(LFG), An Airdrop Token On Solana, To Be Initially Listed On Coinw

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list LFG, an airdropping token for Solana. For all CoinW users, the LFG/USDT trading pair and LFGx4 ETF products will be officially available for trading on 2nd January 2023, at 9:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of LFG, the LFG bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







What is LFG?

LFG on Solana targets Ethereum users facing high gas fees. To be eligible for the Solana airdrop, an active Ethereum address must have spent at least 2 ETH. Currently, over 25,000 addresses have claimed LFG through the airdrop. The project's trading activity is robust, with a 24-hour volume exceeding $6 million.

The project has garnered attention from key figures in the Solana community, including Toly, the founder of Solana, who acknowledged and shared the project. LFG, an acronym for“LessFnGas,” aligns perfectly with its mission to provide users with a low-cost alternative to Ethereum. For instance, a wallet spending 4 ETH on gas fees could now receive LFG tokens valued at approximately $30.

Tokenomics at a Glance:

– Early Contributors: 60%

– Liquidity: 10%

– Treasury: 6%

– Community: 24%

Community Engagement:

– Twitter Followers: 9536

– Telegram Users: 1000

On-Chain Metrics:

– Holders: 10600

– Liquidity Pool: $1.5 million

– 24-Hour Trading Volume: $6 million

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the initial listing of LFG, the LFG bounty program will be up for grabs from January 2, 2024, at 9:00 AM to January 5, 2024, at 3:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To your claim rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About LFG

LFG, a recently introduced token on the Solana blockchain, strategically focuses on Ethereum accounts grappling with high gas consumption. The project stands out by airdropping tokens on Solana, enticing more Ethereum users to explore and utilize the advantages of the Solana ecosystem.