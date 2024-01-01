Ibidd Is Thrilled To Announce Collaboration With SA Capital Partners, Initiating A Strategic Capital Raise For 2024

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dover, Delaware Jan 1, 2024

-

iBidd is thrilled to announce its collaboration with SA Capital Partners, initiating a strategic capital raise for 2024. This significant milestone represents the culmination of three years of meticulous planning, design, and unwavering efforts in corporate structuring, legal groundwork, and software development. iBidd is set to unveil a host of impressive new features and kick off an ambitious marketing campaign.

Expressing his excitement about the engagement, Charles Paul, Founder, and Chairman of iBidd, stated, "We are extremely excited to be working with SA Capital Partners and Maz Pawar. After careful consideration of various lending specialists, SA Capital Partners emerged as the ideal collaborator, sharing our vision and commitment to reaching our goals."

iBidd stands out as the fastest-growing marketplace, empowering consumers to influence costs while providing the flexibility to link advertisements from other platforms. It facilitates the buying, selling, renting, leasing, and negotiation of various everyday items, services, jobs, restaurants, vehicles, travel, and more. Notably, iBidd imposes no seller fees, and no final value fees, and allows users to check out with their preferred payment gateways, eliminating costs for a safer and more transparent transaction experience.

Introducing iBidd Credits: A dynamic user currency offering a wide range of capabilities, including Category Listings, Video Ads, product Highlighting, "Make Mine First," and Linkbacks to draw attention to offerings on other platforms. The scalability of these credits across iOS, Android, and the iBidd Website makes them a powerful tool to revolutionize users' Goals.

Key Highlights: No seller fees, no final value fees – what you earn is entirely yours.

Monthly growth potential, with hundreds of millions of potential users and over 5.5 million businesses eager to join the iBidd ecosystem.

iBidd Credits expedites the listing process and empowers users across various platforms.

iBidd's Vision: Future platforms will extend to ride-share, freight, food delivery, real estate, vehicles, travel, rentals, vacations, services, and more. iBidd invites users to experience the future of transactions with its user-friendly platform, available for free download on iOS, Android, and the web.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mel Mahatme

...

800-960-9221

About iBidd: iBidd is a Delaware-based marketplace (iBidd Inc and iBidd Holdings LLC) that revolutionizes the way consumers buy, sell, rent, and negotiate. With a commitment to transparency and user empowerment, iBidd eliminates seller fees and final value fees, making it the safer and more profitable way to transact. Explore the possibilities with iBidd Credits and join the future of online marketplaces.