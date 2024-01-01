Ukraine's Defense Ministry, U.S. Embassy Launch Joint Monitoring Of Weapons - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv are launching joint monitoring of weapons provided by the United States, and a new accounting system for international military aid is being introduced.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov wrote about this in a column for Ukrinform.

"We have started cooperation with the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General. Among its powers is control over the use of security assistance. Also, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the U.S. Embassy have started the joint monitoring of the weapons that the U.S. is providing to our country. The goal is to provide reasonable assurances that Ukraine, as a recipient of weapons, complies with the requirements established by the U.S. government regarding the transfer, protection, storage and use of weapons and technologies," Umerov wrote.

The minister added that a new accounting system for international military aid was being introduced, which provides for transparent accounting and reporting, clearly defined capacity, greater depth of planning.

"This helps us create new coalitions of capabilities with partners. The Maritime Capability Coalition has been created. The United Kingdom provided two minesweepers, 23 speedboats and 20 two-tracked all-terrain vehicles. We are planning to create a Coalition of Drones," Umerov said.