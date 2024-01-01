The Nation Of Eelam Tamils Cannot Compromise On Fundamental Positions - Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Visuvanathan RudrakumaranNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the 2024 English New Year Message Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, the prime minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) stated that the Nation of Eelam Tamils cannot compromise on fundamental positions.He further stated that the“Common Principles” formulated by the major Tamil diaspora entities on September 23, 2021, premised on the Thimpu principles shall form the basis for a political resolution.”"Himalayan Declaration” staged with sponsorship from international states is not going to move anything even a wee bit "said Rudrakumaran.Mr. Rudrakumaran in his New year message also noted that the half of the masses in the planet will be choosing their rulers in the upcoming year. He said that attention should be paid to the prospects of persuading the Indian political parties to take a stand in Tamils' favor and include them in their election manifestos.With respect to the upcoming Sri Lankan presidential elections, Rudrakumaran stated that the Eelam Tamil People should face the elections from the point of view of being a strategically important people. He also mentioned the upcoming fourth parliamentary elections of the TGTE in April 2024 and called upon the Eelam Tamil Diaspora to participate in thousands similar to the first TGTE parliamentary elections to strengthen the democratic credentials of the TGTE.Given the failure of the international institutions including the United Nations to stop the international crimes committed against the people of Gaza, Mr. Rudrakumaran stated the call of the hour is the establishment of new institutions and creation on new norms for international peace and justice. ** HERE ARE THE COMMON PRINCIPLES FORMULATED BY THE MAJOR TAMIL DIASPORA ENTITIES ON SEPTEMBER 23, 2021, PREMISED ON THE THIMPU PRINCIPLES SHALL FORM THE BASIS FOR A POLITICAL RESOLUTION:1) An internationally conducted and monitored referendum that allows people living in the North-Eastern Region of the island of Sri Lanka (Northern and Eastern province) prior to 1948 and their descendants to find a democratic, peaceful, permanent, and political solution that meets Tamil's aspirations.2) An interim international protection mechanism in the North-Eastern Region of the Island.3) The repeal of the Sixth Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution.4) The referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) with respect to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes and legal action against Sri Lanka before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide and the Convention Against TortureBELOW, PLEASE FIND THE FULL STATEMENTI am extremely glad to express my English New Year Greetings to my beloved and respected Tamil people on behalf of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).At the same time, I express my New Year greetings, I would like to place on record a few observations about the year gone by.The year gone by did not see any significant changes in the life of the Tamil people. On the international stage it was a year of untold sufferings for the oppressed Palestine people under inhuman attacks by Israel.The traumatic experience of the Palestine people last year made the civilized world hang its head in shame and brought to our mind the great misery that our people met with during the Mullivaikkal genocide. We wish and hope that the blossoming New Year brings about a change to a new secure life for these people.The present goings-on in Palestine have once again vindicated the fear that international organizations including the United Nations Organization do not have the wherewithal to stand by justice and solve any of the problems faced by the world.HIMALAYAN DECLARATION DID NOT MEAN ANYTHING POSITIVE FOR TAMIL PEOPLEComing to our circumstances, the last year took leave of us with a farce and political fraud called the 'Himalayan declaration' staged with sponsorship from some international States.This declaration and the subsequent happenings that followed did not mean anything positive for the Tamil people.The international powers that intend to dilute the Tamil national standpoint of the Tamil Diaspora and its position in favor of the struggle for the realization right to self-determination of the Tamil Nation appear to have found a few from among the Tamils to serve them for this Declaration. These chosen few in no way represent the political aspirations of the Tamil people.Therefore, any declaration from these people does not matter at all for the Tamil people. This is substantiated by the reactions from the Homeland and the Diaspora. At the same time in South Lanka and among the various international embassies this declaration and the subsequent developments were seen to cause a lot of sensation.Maybe hidden behind this sensation exhibited by the international embassies was the eagerness to blunt the Tamil national politics of the Tamil Diaspora and the desire to enthrone Ranil Wickramasinghe as the next President of Sri Lanka. However, the fact of the matter is that the 'Himalayan Declaration' move is not going to move anything even a wee bit.ELECTIONSIn the just born New Year quite a few of the internationally important countries are going to see elections for choosing their rulers. The ensuing elections in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and India among others would attract international attention.As far as the Eelam Tamil people are concerned, the parliamentary elections, 2024, in India are relatively of more interest.The Tamil side should be more concerned, in Tamilnadu and the other States of India, with drawing attention to the struggle of the Eelam Tamil people. Attention ought to be paid to prospects of persuading the political parties to take a stand in our favor and shape it as election promises to be included in their manifestos.Sri Lanka is also going to have its presidential elections this year. In these elections the Tamil people, as should ponder over prospects of facing the elections from the point of view of being a strategically important people.The fourth parliamentary elections for the TGTE also will be held in April 2024. Like the first parliamentary elections, I call upon the Eelam Tamil Diaspora to participate in thousands in the upcoming TGTE elections and strengthen the democratic credentials of the TGTE.THIMPU PRINCIPLES & COMMON PRINCIPLESThose who are interested in a political resolution for the Eelam Tamil people, let me emphasize in this New Year message, should base their approach on the Thimpu Principles of the Nation of Tamils, the Homeland of Tamils, and the Self-Determination of the Nation of Tamils.The following positions in the“Common Principles” formulated by the major Tamil diaspora entities on September 23rd, 2021 should form the basis for any political resolution:1) An internationally conducted and monitored referendum that allows people living in the North-Eastern Region of the island of Sri Lanka (Northern and Eastern province) prior to 1948 and their descendants to find a democratic, peaceful, permanent, and political solution that meets Tamil's aspirations.2) An interim international protection mechanism in the North-Eastern Region of the Island.3) The repeal of the Sixth Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution.4) The referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) with respect to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes and legal action against Sri Lanka before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide and the Convention Against TortureIt is important for the Tamil side to make these standpoints fundamental to their approach. The Nation of Tamils cannot compromise on these points. Any attempts to dilute these positions on the pretext of feasibility, our people should always keep in mind, would be serving the enemy.As the present international structures do not work in favor of justice, new structures should be built to stand by justice. This may be an ideal demand difficult to realize. Yet the call for new change is the need of the hour. The TGTE would join hands with the other stateless nations, intellectuals, the international civil society, et cetra, to strive for new change.To conclude, let us welcome the New Year with hope that the Nation of Eelam Tamils would surge forward towards its objective in the blossoming New Year.Tamils' destiny in the hands of Tamils! 