Enemy Missile Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's East Air Command has destroyed a Russian missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lukashuk, the enemy missile was downed over the Dnipro district.

Lukashuk thanked the East Air Command for its round-the-clock protection of the Ukrainian sky.

A reminder that, during Russia's latest attack, an enemy combat drone hit a residential building in the Sumy region's Esman community. At least two people were reported killed and one injured.

Photo: Brigade 'Rubizh'