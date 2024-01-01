Enemy Missile Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's East Air Command has destroyed a Russian missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Head Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Lukashuk, the enemy missile was downed over the Dnipro district.
Lukashuk thanked the East Air Command for its round-the-clock protection of the Ukrainian sky.
A reminder that, during Russia's latest attack, an enemy combat drone hit a residential building in the Sumy region's Esman community. At least two people were reported killed and one injured.
Photo: Brigade 'Rubizh'
