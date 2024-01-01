Earthquake Today: Japan Issues Another Warning As First Tsunami Waves Hit Ishikawa

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Japan issued another earthquake warning for Ishikawa prefecture, hours after a series of powerful earthquakes measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit central Japan. Further, Japan traffic authorities have said that major highways have been closed near epicentre of Japan earthquake to Japan authorities, around 33,500 households has been left without power after the series of Japan earthquakes first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan on Monday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the region as high as 1.2 meters (four feet) hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4:21 pm (0721 GMT), the Japan Meteorological Agency said, after the US Geological Survey and other agencies registered a major 7.5 magnitude quake little more than 10 minutes earlier Tsunami alerts had also been sounded for North Korea and Russia's far eastern region have been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Russian state media TASS has informed that Russia's emergencies ministry has said part of far eastern Sakhalin island is under threat of Tsunami, and evacuations are being carried out.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

