Ukraine's Air Force Warns Of Several Groups Of Shahed Drones Approaching Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several groups of Russian Shahed-type loitering munitions have been spotted in the Ukrainian sky, flying towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, enemy drones were initially spotted moving from the Zaporizhzhia region towards Kryvyi Rih.

Later, the Air Force also reported on several groups of Shahed drones approaching the Mykolaiv region from the Kherson region and moving towards the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih.

A reminder that, on the evening of December 31, 2023, air raid sirens triggered across many of Ukrainian regions due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.