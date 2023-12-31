Ukraine's State Property Fund To Hold 18 Privatization Auctions In Jan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Property Fund is planning to hold online privatization auctions in January 2024, with a total starting value of assets of UAH 242.5 million.

The fund's press service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Eighteen privatization auctions are to be held in January. The total starting value of assets is UAH 242.5 million," the post said.

According to Vitalii Koval, the head of the State Property Fund, it is planned to announce about 1,000 new privatization auctions in 2024.

As reported, the small privatization of state and municipal property in the Prozorro electronic trading system in 2023 replenished the budgets of various levels by more than UAH 3.3 billion.