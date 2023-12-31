Panama Citizens Want To Be Part Of The Action In 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) 2023 leaves important lessons for Panama, one of them is that citizens are not willing to be just spectators of national events, but seek to participate in the solutions and that they are executed with efficiency and transparency says the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.

“In 2024, we are faced with the great challenge of making transcendental decisions as a Nation, to ensure an immediate future of prosperity (...) The new administration has the imminent task of reviewing the future of the Disability, Old Age and Death Program of the Social Security Fund (CSS) (...) The solution (...) will require a technical, scientific and mathematical approach that offers a real and long-term solution for the population,” they noted.

Likewise, they indicated that it is essential to act promptly regarding the issue of drinking water, both for human consumption and for the operation of the

operation of the

Panama Canal

and other crucial economic activities.

“It is necessary to address important decisions regarding reservoirs and the hydrographic basin of the Interoceanic Highway, as well as the core restructuring of the Institute of National Aqueducts and Sewers (Idaan).“This is a fundamental element so that the country can move forward towards better days,” they stated.

They highlighted that the new rulers, both in the Executive and Legislative Branch, must propose and execute public policies that recognize the critical condition of the State's finances and that generate the necessary trust to encourage private investment, both national and foreign.

“All this combined with an institutional strengthening that makes visible a real return on the contributions of taxpayers and contributors to the CSS and, as a result, encourages the formalization of both entrepreneurs and workers,” they pointed out.

For the Chamber, it is imperative to promote the implementation of innovative technologies that reduce“bureaucracy”, optimize government procedures and, simultaneously, reduce levels of corruption by increasing transparency in government procedures, purchases, and management. reducing discretion and improving trust in institutions.

At the same time, they reiterated the urgency of making profound changes in education, highlighting that the country still does not have the foundations for an educational program worthy of this century that allows Panamanians social mobility.

“As a society we have the urgent responsibility to update the methodology and educational plans, guiding them towards continuous improvement. Our youth demand a modern education, with a pedagogical level of excellence, that prepares them to face the challenges and opportunities of a changing world,” they said.







