Venkatesh Prasad's Witty Response To Aamir Sohail's Iconic Dismissal - 'Indiranagar Ka Goonda Moment'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The historic on-field clash between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail in the Cricket World Cup 1996 quarter-finals between India and Pakistan has etched a memorable chapter in cricket history. Matches between these arch-rivals always promise a competitive atmosphere, and Prasad and Sohail elevated it with their intense battle. Sohail confidently signaled towards the off-side after hitting Prasad for a boundary, indicating a repeat performance. However, Prasad had a different script in mind, as his next delivery shattered Sohail's stumps, leaving him astonished.
Responding to a fan's query on social media about this iconic dismissal, the former Indian fast bowler, known for his wit, quipped, "Indira Nagar ka goonda moment," referencing a phrase coined by his ex-teammate Rahul Dravid in a commercial.
Expressing his hopes for Team India in the upcoming year, Prasad shared on X (formerly Twitter) that 2023 was a year filled with "What could have been" for Rohit Sharma's side. Despite their dominance in the ODI World Cup, India faced a setback in the final against Australia. Prasad also highlighted India's subpar performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He wished the team success in winning championships, a feat that has eluded them for over a decade.
