President Of Georgia Proposes To Postpone Entry Into Force Of Law On Foreign Agents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on the ruling party to withdraw the law on "foreign agents" or postpone its entry into force until 1 November, after the parliamentary elections on 26 October.

This is reported by Echo of the Caucasu , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, at the briefing, Zourabichvili made it clear that she did not agree with the government's proposal to amend the bill through the veto mechanism. She also stated that the parliament should not expect her to allow herself to be manipulated.

"This law is Russian, our government's methods are Russian, and even the prime minister's speech today is Russian," she said.

The President said that on 11 May, Georgia once again showed the world that it will not allow its European future to be called into question and will not allow the adoption of the "Russian law".

Earlier, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the Georgian authorities are ready to discuss changes to the law on "foreign agents " only after it is adopted.

"The Georgian Dream plans to adopt the law on "foreign agents" in the third reading at a meeting on 14 May.

As Ukrinform reported, on 1 May, the Georgian parliament approved the draft law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading. Against this background, mass protests are taking place in the country.

At least 200,000 people could have taken part in an anti-government protest in Tbilisi on Saturday demanding the withdrawal of the law on "foreign agents".

Photo: AA