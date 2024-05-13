Pakistan Defeat Ireland To Level T20 Series

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 11:59 PM

Pakistan beat Ireland by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Dublin on Sunday to set up a deciding showdown in the three-match series.

Ireland made a dynamic start after being put into bat as the hosts blasted 29 runs in the first three overs.

But Shaheen Shah Afridi put the brakes on Ireland's assault, dismissing opening pair Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the fourth over.

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector (32) put on 62 for the third wicket, with the former scoring 51 in 34 deliveries.

Curtis Campher (22) and George Dockrell (15) boosted the score before Gareth Delany's 28 off 10 balls helped the hosts post 193 for seven.

Pakistan spluttered at the start of their chase as Saim Ayub was caught in the first over and skipper Babar Azam nicked Graham Hume behind to depart for a duck in the second.

But Ireland's hopes of sealing a famous series win with a game to spare were dashed as Mohammad Rizwan (75 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (78) put on a stunning 140-run partnership.

Azam Khan added 30 from 10 balls to take Pakistan home with 3.1 overs unused.

Ireland had claimed their first ever T20 victory against Pakistan in the series opener on Friday, winning by five wickets with one ball to spare.

Pakistan will also face Ireland in the group stage of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

