Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Full Hysterectomy Amid Breast Cancer Battle

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Actress Olivia Munn shared that she underwent a full hysterectomy in April amid her battle with breast cancer.
“I have now had an oophorectomy and a hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” Munn told Vogue, reports pagesix.
The actress tagged it as the life-altering decision“the best”.
“It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” the 43-year-old said.
Munn shared, "I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, 'Malcolm's not going to remember this. Don't worry.' But I just kept thinking to myself, 'I'm going to remember this, that I missed all these things.' It's his childhood, but it's my motherhood, and I don't want to miss any of these parts if I don't have to."
This would mark the actress' fifth surgery in her cancer journey, as she previously underwent a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, and a nipple delay.
