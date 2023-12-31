Three Killed, 28 Injured In Russian Overnight Attack On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people have been killed and 28 others in a Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At 00:14 and 00:34, the occupiers shelled the village of Borova, Izium district. A private household was damaged. The bodies of a woman and two men were recovered from under the rubble of the house," Syniehubov said.

According to him, between 01:09 and 01:30, the enemy attacked the city of Kharkiv with Shahed drones. There were no casualties, but the attack damaged a bank branch, the Institute of Metrology, residential buildings, administrative buildings, and a cafe.

Syniehubov also noted that on December 30, at 19:00 and 19:20, the enemy fired at least six missiles at Kharkiv. Law enforcement officers removed the fragments of an Iskander missile. Due to the shelling, 28 civilians were injured, and 12 of them were hospitalized. Among the patients are two children, aged 14 and 16 years, and a foreigner. The victims are in medium and mild condition.

Syniehubov said that more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Bochkove of the Chuhuiv district and Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove of the Kupiansk district had come under artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Pishchane, Kupiansk district.