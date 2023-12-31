Cop Killed, Another Injured In Weligama Shooting

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A policeman was killed and another officer sustained injuries during a shooting incident in Weligama.
The shooting incident reportedly took place near a hotel in Weligama during a raid carried out by the Police.
A Police Sergeant attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) was killed in the shooting incident.
The Police said that shots were fired between the Police and suspects when the Police conducted a raid.
An investigation has been launched into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)
